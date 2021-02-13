FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL: Michael Dickson reaches 1,000-point milestone in Dallastown boys' win

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown’s Michael Dickson reached the 1,000-point mark for his Wildcats career on Friday night.

The 6-foot senior poured in 24 points to power Dallastown to a 59-47 triumph at South Western. That total is right on Dickson’s season average. He’s the second-leading scorer in the York-Adams League.

Dickson entrered the game needing seven points to reach the milestone.

Jadon Green added 17 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in York-Adams Division I.

Dallastown will need to keep winning if it hopes to make the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. In the latest district 6-A power ratings, Dallastown is No. 15. Only the top 12 teams in the final 6-A power ratings will make the district playoffs.

Sam Stefano scored 16 points for South Western, while Shilo Bivins added 14.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban 65, Gettysburg 31: At Suburban, Aidan Hughley (19), Camden Brewer (16), Alon Gorham (15) and Avant Sweeney (12) combined for 62 of Suburban’s 65 points. First-place Suburban improved to 9-2 overall and 8-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Hanover 45, York Tech 42: At Spry, Chase Roberts’ career-high 21 points paced the Nighthawks. Ty Meckley added 14 points for the winners, including four 3-pointers. Nehemiah Stubbs (15 points) and Bishop Banks (11 points) paced Tech. Hanover is 7-6 overall and 6-4 in York-Adams Division III.

Kennard-Dale 58, Eastern York 54: At Fawn Grove, the Rams triumphed to improve to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in York-Adams Division II. Pierce Ragland’s 21 points led K-D, while Carter Day and Drew Dressel added 10 each. The Rams have won four straight. Eastern was led by Austin Bausman (15 points), Micah Myers (13 points) and Tristan Sawmiller (12 points).

Northeastern 57, Spring Grove 35: At Manchester, Karron Mallory (14 points) and Jackson Burnham (12 points) sparked the Bobcats. Diarmid Stewart’s 16 points paced Spring Grove. Northeastern is now 6-4 overall and 5-4 in York-Adams Division I.

Littlestown 59, Delone Catholic 44: At McSherrystown, the Thunderbolts jumped out to a 27-5 first-quarter lead and were never threatened. Jayden Weishaar poured in 24 points for the winners, including six 3-pointers. Jake Bosley added 14 points for Littlestown. Max Rineman’s 12 points paced Delone. Littestown improved to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in York-Adams Division III.

Fairfield 71, Biglerville 66: At Biglerville, Eric Ball (25), Nik Nordberg (16), Griffin Tabler (12) and Peyton Stadler (12) combined for 65 of Fairfield’s 71 points. Drew Parker (30 points) and Eli Weigle (17 points) paced Biglerville. Fairfield improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in York-Adams Division III.

Bermudian Springs 46, York Catholic 45: At York, the Eagles captured the pivotal York-Adams Division III contest to improve to 9-4 overall and 8-3 in the division. The York Catholic loss, combined with Littlestown’s win over Delone, created a tie for the top spot among Littlestown and YC in D-III at 7-2. YC is 7-4 overall. Luke Forjan had 19 points to lead YC. Bermudian's Jaylen Martinez had 13.

Central York 78, York High 61: At Central, the Panthers improved to 10-2 overall with their sixth straight win. K.B. Brown's 27 points paced Central, which also got double-digit scoring efforts from freshman Greg Guidinger (24 points) and Nolan Hubbs (16 points). Antoine Beard and Rashim Lee each had 17 points for York High. The Panthers are now alone in first place in York-Adams Division I at 8-1. Central is at Red Lion (11-1, 7-1) in a D-I showdown on Tuesday. York High is 3-10 and 3-7.

West York 65, Dover 45: At Dover, the Bulldogs moved to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division II. West York has won seven straight games. West York plays host to York Suburban (9-2, 8-0) in a key D-II battle on Tuesday. Dover fell to 0-7 and 0-6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

York Catholic 61, Bermudian Springs 49: At York Springs, the Lady Irish used a 29-19 first-half run to spark their York-Adams Division III victory. Sam Bulik (16), Meredith Smith (16), Drew Kile (10) and Julianna Bona (10) combined for 52 of YC’s 61 points. Bermudian was led by Keri Speelman (12 points), Bailey Oehmig (11 points), Leah Bealmear (10 points) and Lillian Peters (10 points). Bermudian again played without injured standout Hannah Chenault. YC improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the division. Bermudian fell to 8-4 and 6-3.

Dallastown 45, South Western 25: At Dallastown, the Wildcats rolled to the York-Adams Division I victory behind 21 points from Bria Beverly and 12 points from Liv Stein. The Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in D-I.

Central York 60, York High 25: At York High, the Panthers rolled to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division I. Bella Chimienti and Sarah Berman each had 16 points to pace Central.

West York 51, New Oxford 41: At West York, T'azjah Generett’s 15 points and Alainna Hopta’s 12 points led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II win. Ella Billman (17 points) and Carmen West (16 points) led New Oxford.

Eastern York 57, Kennard-Dale 9: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights continued to roll with the York-Adams Division II victory. Breana Grim (15 points), Mara Weaver (13 points) and Lilyana Campbell (10 points) led Eastern, which improved to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in D-II.

Spring Grove 74, Northeastern 58: At Spring Grove, the Rockets maintained their hold on first place in York-Adams Division I with the victory. Spring Grove is now 11-2 overall and 9-1 in D-I. Freshman Laila Campbell poured in 32 points for the winners, while Ella Kale added 18 and Leah Kale chipped in 12. Jordyn Jennings (19 points) and Aleyah Starkes (16 points) paced Northeastern.

Gettysburg 46, York Suburban 32: At Gettysburg, the Warriors jumped out to a 26-10 halftime and were never threatened. Camryn Felix (17 points, three 3-pointers) and Anne Bair (11 points) led the Warriors. Brooke Sargen (12 points) and Maddison Perring (10 points) paced Suburban. Gettysburg is now 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the division. Suburban fell to 9-4 and 5-4.

Biglerville 41, Fairfield 35: At Fairfield, Emily Woolson (14 points) and Brylee Rodgers (12 points) paced the Canners to the York-Adams Division III win. Braidan Wastler’s 14 points led Fairfield. Biglerville is 7-4 overall and 5-4 in D-III.

Delone Catholic 54, Littlestown 20: At Littlestown, Giana Hoddinott (16 points) powered the unbeaten Squirettes, who improved to 14-0 overall and 10-0 in York-Adams Division III.

Hanover 37, York Tech 33: At Spry, the Hawkettes used a 16-6 fourth-quarter surge to rally for the win. Jaycie Miller (13 points) and Reagan Wildasin (10 points) led Hanover. Rhlyn Rouse’s 21 points paced Tech.

Red Lion 70, Dover 21: At Red Lion, the Lions rolled to a sixth straight win to improve to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in York-Adams Division I. Dover dropped to 0-12 and 0-10.

