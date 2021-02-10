Pennsylvania high school boys' and girls' basketball state rankings

TRIB HSSN BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Don Rebel

The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. West Lawn Wilson (12-0) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (2-0) (12) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (4-0) (12) (3)

4. Muhlenberg (7-1) (3) (5)

5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Methacton (1)

Class 5-A

1. Imhotep Charter (2-0) (12) (2)

2. Archbishop Ryan (1-0) (12) (5)

3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (1-2) (12) (1)

4. Chester (4-0) (1) (NR)

5. New Castle (13-1) (7) (4)

Out: Holy Ghost Prep (1)

Class 4-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (12) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (6-0) (1) (4)

3. Belle Vernon (9-1) (7) (NR)

4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (2)

5. Hickory (10-1) (10) (3)

Out: Harbor Creek (10)

Class 3-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (11-2) (3) (1)

2. Central Columbia (6-0) (4) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (13-1) (4) (4)

4. South Allegheny (6-1) (7) (3)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (1-3) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (3-1) (12) (3)

3. Sankofa Freedom (0-2) (12) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (4)

5. West Shamokin (12-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (14-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (7-3) (7) (3)

4. Conestoga Christian School (13-1) (3) (4)

5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (5-1) (1) (5)

Out: None

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny (11-0) (7) (1)

2. Nazareth (6-0) (11) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (8-0) (3) (3)

4. Plymouth Whitemarsh (7-0) (1) (NR)

5. Cumberland Valley (9-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Upper Dublin (1), Bethlehem Freedom (11)

Class 5-A

1. Trinity (11-1) (7) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (13-1) (7) (2)

3. Gettysburg (9-1) (3) (5)

4. Springfield-Delco (5-0) (1) (NR)

5. Cardinal O'Hara (1-1) (12) (3)

Out: Central Mountain (6)

Class 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (2-0) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (11-0) (3) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (8-0) (2) (3)

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (7-0) (1) (4)

5. Beaver (10-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. North Catholic (12-2) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic Prep (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (6-1) (3) (3)

4. Mohawk (12-2) (7) (4)

5. Taylor Riverside (12-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Imhotep Charter (12)

Class 2-A

1. Serra Catholic (7-0) (7) (1)

2. West Shamokin (11-0) (6) (2)

3. Linden Hall (3-3) (3) (3)

4. Keystone (11-0) (9) (5)

5. Old Forge (4-2) (2) (4)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-1) (6) (1)

2. Rochester (8-3) (7) (2)

3. Jenkintown (7-1) (1) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (11-0) (10) (4)

5. Northumberland Christian School (10-2) (4) (NR)

Out: Pottsville Nativity BVM (11)