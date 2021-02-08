District 3 releases championship brackets, dates for boys' and girls' basketball

MALLORY MERDA

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

District 3 released the boys' and girls' basketball championships schedule Monday morning.

Playoffs will begin with girls' first-round games in Class 6-A on March 2, Class 1-A, 3-A, 4-A and 5-A on March 3, and Class 2-A on March 5. Championship games will be March 10 (Class 2-A and 3-A), March 11 (6-A) and March 12 (1-A, 4-A and 5-A).

Boys' first-round games in Class 1-A, 3-A, 4-A and 5-A begin March 2, and Class 6-A and 2-A on March 4. Championship games will be March 9 (Class 2-A and 3-A), March 11 (1-A, 4-A and 5-A) and March 12 (6-A).

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the winter schedule, the tournament will end the same weekend as the state wrestling championships.

The PIAA basketball championships are expected to begin the week after the District 3 championships, but exact dates have not been finalized yet.

All games throughout the postseason will be played at the home sites of each matchup's higher seed, including the championship game.

The number of boys' teams that will qualify for the district playoffs in each classification are: Class 1-A (10), 2-A (4), 3-A (8), 4-A (10), 5-A (16) and 6-A (12). The number of qualifiers are the same for girls' basketball, with the exception of six teams qualifying in 3-A.

Only the champions of each classification will advance to the PIAA championships. There will be no consolation games this season.

The postseason will use the District 3 power ratings to seed the brackets in each classification. The deadline for games to count is Feb. 27.

Spectators will be permitted at each home site at the discretion of the home school's safety protocols and gym capacity limits, although District 3 is encouraging schools to allow visiting fans as well.