THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL: Central York boys now alone in first in York-Adams Division I

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Central York boys' basketball team went on the road Thursday night and came home with a key York-Adams Division I victory.

The Panthers downed Dallastown, 58-54, to improve to 7-2 overall with their third straight triumph. Dallastown dropped to 4-5 overall with their third consecutive loss.

Central is now alone in first place in D-I at 6-1, a half game ahead of Red Lion (5-1). The Lions did not play Thursday.

Dallastown is now 4-3 in the division.

The win helped Central solidify its position in the District 3 Class 6-A playoff chase. The Panthers sit at No. 10 in the latest district 6-A power ratings. The top 12 teams in the final power ratings will make the district 6-A playoffs. Dallastown is No. 19 in those same ratings.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

Garden Spot 53, York Suburban 44: At New Holland, the Trojans dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 7-2 overall. Garden Spot is 5-5. Alon Gorham (17), Camden Brewer (13) and Aidan Hughley (12) scored 42 of Suburban 44 points.

Littlestown 59, Gettysburg 52: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (5-1) rallied from a 24-22 halftime deficit to earn the nonleague win. Rachard Holder had 22 points to lead Littlestown, while Jake Bosley had 15 and Jayden Weishaar scored 12. Trent Ramirez-Keller (18 points) and Michael Hankey (17 points) led Gettysburg (0-9).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hanover 59, Newport 49: At Newport, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by scoring 29 points, including five from downtown. Teammate Tianna Gray knocked in 15 points, including three from behind the arc. Hanover improved to 5-3. Newport is 0-11.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.