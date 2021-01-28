THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL: Delone girls' coach Gerry Eckenrode gets 500th win with program

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team cruised to another easy victory on Thursday night.

That's hardly news anymore for the powerhouse Squirettes squad.

However, there was some big news to emerge from Delone's 65-11 win over visiting Littlestown. The Squirettes' long-time coach, Gerry Eckenrode, picked up his 500th career victory with the program, against just 140 losses.

Delone Catholic girls' basketball head coach Gerry Eckenrode on cusp of milestone victory

Giana Hoddinott led Delone to the York-Adams Division III victory with 18 points. Delone's Makenna Mummert knocked in 13 points.

Delone improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the division.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 91, Dover 47: At West York, AJ Williams led the high-scoring Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 20 points. Also for West York, Jaden Walker knocked in 14 points, while Ty Nalls scored 12 points. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyser scored 17 points, while Owen Malehorn scored 12 points. West York improved to 4-1 in the division and 4-3 overall.

Biglerville 44, York Country Day 27: At Biglerville, Drew Parker led the Canners to the nonleague victory by scoring 16 points. Teammate Eli Weigle knocked in 10 points. For the Greyhounds, Joe Tamsey knocked in 11 points.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.