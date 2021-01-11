Monday's York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard
Following is the York-Adams basketball schedule for Monday, Jan. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.