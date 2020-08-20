York-Adams star Quadir Copeland announces transfer from Gettysburg to Jersey prep school

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Quadir Copeland will transfer to a prep school in New Jersey.

Copeland holds offers from multiple Power Five schools.

He led Gettysburg to an undefeated regular season and 23 wins.

The top college basketball prospect from the York-Adams League has found a new home.

Quadir Copeland announced on Twitter (@unoducat) that he will transfer from Gettysburg High School to Life Center Academy, a prep school in New Jersey. He will also reclassify to the 2022 graduating class. Copeland was listed as a junior for the Warriors last season, but is still just 16 years old.

Copeland's transfer comes just days after he added Maryland to the list of schools to offer him a scholarship. He also holds offers from Penn State, Miami, Oregon, La Salle and Siena.

Life Center Academy has a pair of alumni who achieved Copeland's goals of playing elite NCAA basketball and eventually turning pro.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dion Waiters (originally from Philadelphia, like Copeland) played at the New Jersey prep school before he starred at Syracuse and was the No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

LaQuinton Ross transferred to LCA for his final two years, like Copeland, and went on to play at Ohio State. Ross now plays professionally overseas after a few seasons in the NBA G-League.

Copeland's departure will be a big hit for Gettysburg. The 6-foot, 6-inch playmaking guard averaged 22.1 points per game last season and led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season.

After Gettysburg finished the season with 23 wins, Copeland was named to the Class 5-A all-state team. He also scored 31 points in a district playoff game.

Copeland is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 7 prospect from Pennsylvania in the 2022 class.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.