Gettysburg High basketball standout Quadir Copeland adds offer from Maryland

Quadir Copeland received a scholarship offer from Maryland this week.

Copeland was a standout for Gettysburg High School last season.

Copeland also has offers from Penn State, Oregon and Miami.

One of the area's elite basketball players could spend his college career just a short drive away.

Gettysburg High School hoops standout Quadir Copeland added another Power Five offer this week when the University of Maryland joined the list of schools to offer him a scholarship.

Maryland joins Penn State, Oregon and Miami as programs from the nation's premier conferences chasing Copeland. Additionally, Copeland, originally from Philadelphia, holds an offer from Drexel, based in his hometown, and Siena.

“It feels good because I have been working hard for this, waiting for this opportunity and now it’s finally here,” Copeland said after he received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. “It definitely feels good for everyone to finally see my talent and be able to showcase my talent on the highest level.”

The Terrapins went 27-7 last season, won the Big Ten regular-season title and finished the season ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll.

The 6-foot, 6-inch play-making point guard averaged 22.1 points per game and led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and 23 wins last year. The Warriors’ guard was third in the York-Adams League in scoring last season and scored 31 points in a District 3 Class 5-A playoff game.

Copeland received the Maryland offer while he attended the invite-only East Coast Bump event in Baltimore. Also in attendance at the event was former York County native Jarace Walker, a 6-6 forward ranked No. 9 nationally by ESPN in the 2022 class.

Although Copeland was a junior at Gettysburg last season, he is currently listed as a member of the 2022 class by 247Sports, opening the possibility of a prep season after his senior season.

