Story Highlights Eight members of the York Suburban boys' basketball team received scholarships.

The $56,000 was evenly divided up between the eight players.

Players, managers and cheerleaders are eligible for scholarship money.

Buy Photo York Suburban's DeVante Embrey-Banks, left, takes the ball to the hoop while York High's Rashim Lee, center, and Cameron Gallon defend during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Eight members of the York Suburban High boys' basketball team are getting some help with future college bills for being good sports.

The Trojans will receive a total of $56,000 from the 2020 Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Awards. The winners were were named Tuesday evening during an informal meeting between the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund board of directors and team members and their families from the York Suburban boys' basketball team at the school.

The Gettysburg girls’ and York Suburban boys’ basketball programs were named winners of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award at the conclusion of this year’s basketball season. As a result, the seniors from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships.

DeVante Embrey-Banks, Madelyn Barley, Anthony Brown, RJ Marquis, Max Reinecker, Andrew Shultz, Chris Spellman and Lauren Wallace will each receive a $7,000 scholarship from the organization. Seniors eligible to apply for scholarships can include players, managers and cheerleaders.

Buy Photo York High's Cameron Gallon, left, advances the ball down the court while York Suburban's Chris Spellman defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Typically, the organization’s board members review scholarship applications and interview applicants before awarding scholarships in varying amounts. However, because of this year’s unusual circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, board members decided to split the scholarship money evenly among York Suburban’s applicants.

Gettysburg High girls' basketball players Lily Natter, Taylor Richardson, Cheyenne Proctor and Madison Proctor will each receive a $14,000 scholarship as members of the girls' basketball program to win the award in 2020.

Buy Photo Gettysburg vs Central York during girls' basketball semifinal action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 34-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor sportsmanship in her memory.

At the conclusion of each season, York area basketball officials vote to honor a York-Adams League boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, athletic directors and cheerleaders from junior high to varsity. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the board has now awarded nearly $650,000 in scholarships since presenting its first two scholarships — each for $1,000 — back in 2001.

