Story Highlights Trevor Seitz will play basketball at Marywood University.

Aniya Matthews will play basketball at Temple University.

Morgan Adams will play basketball at La Salle University.

While the high school basketball seasons may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the careers of some prominent York-Adams League players will continue on in college.

A number of players from area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will play at all three levels of NCAA basketball, and two others will play at the junior college level.

Here's a look at where some of the top local seniors from the 2019-2020 basketball campaign are headed:

Buy Photo Trevor Seitz (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Seitz to Marywood: Eastern York senior Trevor Seitz has announced he will play at Marywood University.

The Pacers play in NCAA Division III and are coming off an 8-19 season.

Seitz was the Y-A League Division II Player of the Year after he posted 22.2 points per game as a senior, second in the league to only Kennard-Dale’s Carter Day. Eastern York went 16-10 this season and hit a league-high 184 3-pointers, led by Seitz’s 82.

During his junior and senior seasons, Seitz also was a standout quarterback for the Golden Knights’ football team.

Guidinger to St. John’s: Central York senior Gabe Guidinger will play at St. John’s University in Minnesota.

The Johnnies play in NCAA Division III and are coming off a 27-2 season when they finished No. 2 in the national rankings.

Guidinger averaged 10.2 ppg, hit 80% of his free throws and was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star for the Panthers.

Eisenhart to Juniata: Central York senior Evan Eisenhart will play at Juniata College.

The Eagles play in NCAA D-III and went 6-19 last season.

Eisenhart was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as a senior and a leader on a Panthers team that went 24-5, won the Y-A League title and reached the PIAA playoffs. Eisenhart averaged 10.4 ppg and hit 40 3-pointers this season, including a buzzer-beater to send a crucial contest against Northeastern to overtime.

Buy Photo Andrew Brodbeck (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Brodbeck to Thaddeus Stevens: Northeastern senior Andrew Brodbeck will play at Thaddeus Stevens College.

The Bulldogs play in the National Junior College Athletic Association and went 9-15 last season.

Brodbeck averaged 11.7 ppg and hit 40 3-pointers during his final season and was named a Y-A D-I honorable-mention all-star.

Former York Ballers AAU director Pat McGlynn said that another Northeastern senior, Quay Mulbah, has received interest to play in college, but Mulbah has not announced any decision as of Thursday afternoon.

Olewiler to Chesapeake College: York High senior Kent Olewiler will play at Chesapeake College.

The Skipjacks play in the NJCAA and are coming off an 18-9 campaign. Olewiler didn’t play for the Bearcats this season because of transfer rules.

Freese to transfer: Kennard-Dale graduate Adam Freese will transfer to Lock Haven University.

Freese joins the NCAA D-II Bald Eagles’ squad after two seasons at Stonehill College where he started 10 games. Lock Haven went 12-15 last season.

Aniya Matthews (Photo: DAWN SAGERT PHOTO)

Matthews to Temple: Dallastown senior Aniya Matthews will play at Temple University.

The Owls play in NCAA D-I and went 16-15 last season. Matthews was a Y-A D-I all-star as a senior and helped Dallastown to a 19-10 campaign.

Harris to Saint Leo: West York senior Alayna Harris will play at Saint Leo University.

The Lions play in NCAA D-II and went 15-15 last season. Harris was the Y-A D-II Player of the Year and averaged 9.5 ppg while guiding the Bulldogs to a 21-7 record.

Buy Photo Brooke Lawyer (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lawyer, Royal, Swanson to Lock Haven: Delone Catholic senior Brooke Lawyer will play at Lock Haven.

The Bald Eagles play in NCAA D-II and went 15-13 last year.

Lawyer helped Delone Catholic to a 26-1 record, averaged 13.8 ppg, hit 52 3-pointers and was named an Y-A D-III first team all-star. Lawyer was also named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers 3-A All-State First Team.

York High senior Sabria Royal will also play for the Bald Eagles. Royal averaged 16.5 ppg (second in the Y-A League) and was a Y-A D-I second-team all-star.

Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson is also set to play for Lock Haven after helping the Rams to a 12-11 season 2019-2020.

Buy Photo Emily Prowell (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Prowell to Elizabethtown: Central York senior Emily Prowell will play at Elizabethtown College.

The Blue Jays play in NCAA D-III and went 12-13 last season.

Prowell was a Y-A D-II second team all-star as a senior and averaged 11.1 ppg. Prowell guided the Panthers to a 23-5 record and a PIAA playoff berth.

Hocker to York College: York Suburban senior Alyssa Hocker will play at York College.

The Spartans play in NCAA D-III and are coming off a 17-11 campaign. Hocker was a Y-A D-II first-team all-star as a senior and averaged 11.7 ppg. Hocker helped the Trojans to an 18-9 record and hit 40 3-pointers.

Adams to La Salle: New Oxford senior Morgan Adams will play at La Salle University.

The Explorers play in NCAA D-I and went 13-17 last season. Adams was a Y-A D-I all-star and averaged 15.9 ppg last season.

Buy Photo Haley Wagman (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Wagman to Messiah: Spring Grove senior Haley Wagman will play at Messiah College.

The Falcons play in NCAA D-III and went 25-4 last season. Wagman averaged 13 ppg, hit a league-high 73 3-pointers and was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as a senior.

West to Kutztown: Bermudian Springs senior Skyler West will play at Kutztown University.

The Bears play in NCAA D-II and went 18-11 last season. West averaged 12.9 ppg and was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as a senior.

Buy Photo Skyler West (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Glass to McDaniel: Spring Grove senior Ellie Glass will play at McDaniel College. The Green Terror play in NCAA D-III and went 10-15 this season.

Glass didn't have the senior season she hoped for because she had to recover from an ACL injury, but still earned a spot on the McDaniel roster. As a junior, Glass was a Y-A D-I second-team all-star.

