Buy Photo Dallastown's Aniya Matthews, seen here at left in a file photo, made the Tremendous 25 list for the Miss Pa. Basketball honor. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York-Adams League athletes are among an elite group of Pennsylvania high school players still alive for the Mr. and Miss Pa. Basketball honors.

Dallastown’s Aniya Matthews made the Tremendous 25 girls’ list, while Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland earned the same recognition on the boys’ side.

The seventh annual awards are given out by SportsRecruiters.com. They recognize the best high school basketball players in Pennsylvania, both male and female.

The cut down to the Tremendous 25 was made earlier this week. The Terrific 10 lists will be announced on April 20, with the finalists selected on May 5. The voting deadline for the winners is May 15 and the awards ceremony is May 23.

The players are chosen by basketball fans, sportswriters/sportscasters and coaches from around the state. The fans, the media and the coaches each represent a third of the vote. Fans can vote at pabball.com.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Matthews is headed to Temple to play at the NCAA Division I level. The senior center was a York-Adams League Division I second-team all-star for the 2019-2020 season, helping the Wildcats win a second straight Y-A tournament title. The Wildcats finished 19-10.

The 6-4 Copeland, meanwhile, was a Y-A D-II first-team all-star after finishing third in the Y-A League in scoring at 22.1 points per game. The junior forward led the Warriors to a 22-0 regular season and a Y-A D-II crown. Gettysburg finished at 23-5.

Another Gettysburg athlete, sophomore guard Anne Bair, made a separate list for the state’s Most Promising Underclassmen. She was one of six girls to make that list. Bair helped the Gettysburg girls advance to the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals before the state playoffs were suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The District 3 5-A champion Warriors are 28-3. Gettysburg also earned a piece of the Y-A D-II title and finished second in the Y-A playoffs. Bair, a Y-A D-II first-team all-star, is averaging 10.2 points per game.

In addition to Matthews, four other girls from District 3 made the Tremendous 25 cut. They are: Ava Stevenson, Trinity, junior, guard; Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, junior, guard; Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, senior, forward; and Maddie LaFrance, Central Dauphin, junior, guard.

Also making the Most Promising Underclassmen girls’ list were: Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, sophomore, forward; and Marlie Dickerson, Central Dauphin, sophomore, guard.

In addition to Copeland, five other boys’ players from the District 3 region made the Tremendous 25 list. They are: Chance Westry, Trinity, sophomore, guard; Sam Sherry, Cumberland Valley, junior, forward; Stevie Mitchell, Wilson, junior, guard; Darlinstone Dubar, Scotland Performance Institute, senior, forward; and Eduardo Andre, Scotland Performance Institute, senior, center.

Scotland Performance Institute is a prep school located in Franklin County. It is not a PIAA program.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.