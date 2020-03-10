CLOSE

Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Delone Catholic vs. Trinity in the Class 3-A basketball final
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Delone Catholic Squiretts celebrate after defeating Trinity 44-22 in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Delone Catholic Squiretts celebrate after defeating Trinity 44-22 in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Delone Catholic Squiretts celebrate after defeating Trinity 44-22 in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Delone Catholic Squiretts celebrate after defeating Trinity 44-22 in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Brooke Lawyer drives and shoots for Delone Catholic as the Squiretts face Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Brooke Lawyer drives and shoots for Delone Catholic as the Squiretts face Trinity in the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic's Makenna Mummert, left, is fouled by Lauren Trumpy of Trinity during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Makenna Mummert, left, is fouled by Lauren Trumpy of Trinity during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Trinity's Katie Sajer, left, taps the ball away from Brooke Lawyer of Delone Catholic during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Trinity's Katie Sajer, left, taps the ball away from Brooke Lawyer of Delone Catholic during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen passes the ball away from Trinity during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen passes the ball away from Trinity during the District 3 Class 3-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen, left, and Giana Hoddinott and Jaylin Moore of Trinity scramble for the ball during the District 3 Class 3-A basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen, left, and Giana Hoddinott and Jaylin Moore of Trinity scramble for the ball during the District 3 Class 3-A basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is Tuesday's PIAA basketball schedule for Sweet 16 games involving York-Adams teams. Scores will be updated as they become available.

    BOYS

    Class 5A Second Round

    New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48, F

    Dallas 50, York High 37, E3

    GIRLS

    PIAA Class 6-A Second Round

    Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47, F

    PIAA Class 3-A Second Round

    Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27, F

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE