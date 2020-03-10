CLOSE Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Central York's Gabe Guidinger drives with York Suburban's Aiden Hughley defending during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Central went on to win the game 55-50. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is Tuesday's PIAA basketball schedule for Sweet 16 games involving York-Adams teams. Scores will be updated as they become available.

BOYS

Class 5A Second Round

New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48, F

Dallas 50, York High 37, E3

GIRLS

PIAA Class 6-A Second Round

Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47, F

PIAA Class 3-A Second Round

Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27, F