Story Highlights York Suburban upset Laurel Highlands in a PIAA Class 5-A boys' basketball game.

Suburban is the ninth-place team from District 3. LH was the District 7 champ.

New Oxford and York High earned 5-A state boys' wins. Central won in 6-A.

The big-school boys' basketball teams from the York-Adams League enjoyed a strong opening weekend in PIAA state competition.

None of those squads, however, was more impressive, than York Suburban.

The Trojans barely squeezed into the state playoffs as the ninth-place team from District 3. Suburban's reward was a three-hour-plus bus ride to Geensburg-Salem High School to take on District 7 champion Laurel Highlands in a first-round PIAA Class 5-A contest.

Laurel Highlands, meanwhile, had just a 45-minute trip to Greensburg.

In the end, the seeds and the bus rides didn't matter. Suburban returned to York with a stunning 57-56 victory on Friday night.

Suburban jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and held on for the win, despite getting outscored in each of the final three quarters.

The Trojans were led by 17 points from Aidan Hughley, 16 points from Anthony Brown and 13 points from Camden Brewer.

Suburban has won four straight to improve to 22-7. Laurel Highlands fell to 17-9.

In the second round of the state playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Trojans will face another York-Adams team, New Oxford, at Red Lion High.

Suburban's victory was just part of a strong District 3 performance in 5-A PIAA action, with seven of the nine regional teams earning wins. District 7 teams, meanwhile, went 0-6. That is a shocking result, considering that the western Pennsylvania district is traditionally one of the stronger districts in the state.

New Oxford and York High also earned 5-A state boys' wins, while Central York earned a 6-A state boys' win over the weekend. The only 5-A loser in state boys' action was Gettysburg, making the Y-A teams a combined 4-1 in first-round state action in the top two classes.

In other boys' state action, Eastern York fell in the 4-A playoffs, while York Catholic dropped an overtime decision in 2-A.

Overall, the Y-A boys' teams went 4-3 over the weekend.

Central York 60, Central Catholic 39: At West York on Saturday afternoon, the Panthers rolled to the PIAA 6-A state win over the Pittsburgh team.

Nolan Hubbs led the third-place team from District 3 with 15 points. Ten Central players scored points. Central, the Y-A League champion, improved to 24-4. Central Catholic, the fourth-place team from District 7, finished at 14-12.

Central outscored Central Catholic in each quarter to slowly pull away for the win.

The Panthers next play District 10 champion (Erie) McDowell in a second-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, Cambria County. McDowell (22-3) earned a 69-58 first-round state win vs. Peters Township (14-11), the fifth-place team from District 7.

York High 69, Southern Lehigh 59: At Freedom High School in Bethlehem in Northampton County, York High used a dominant closing surge to capture the PIAA 5-A first-round victory on Friday.

The Bearcats trailed 47-43 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game. York then went on a closing 26-12 run to earn the victory. York scored 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Rashim Lee led the Bearcats with 18 points, while Cameron Gallon totaled 17 and Antoine Beard added 11.

York, the fifth-place team District 3, improved to 21-7. District 11 champion Southern Lehigh finished at 22-5.

The Bearcats will next face District 2 runner-up Dallas in a second-round contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shamokin High in Northumberland County. Dallas (20-7) earned a 69-57 first-round state win over Frankford (7-18), the third-place team from District 12.

New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 48: At Dallastown, the Colonials rolled to a PIAA 5-A first-round state win on Friday behind 19 points from Brayden Long.

The Colonials (22-5) also got double-digit scoring efforts from Connor Jenkins (16), Adbul Janneh (15) and Tommy Haugh (10).

New Oxford, the third-place team from District 3, took control early, outscoring Thomas Jefferson 22-9 in the first quarter. The Colonials were never threatened after that against the third-place team from District 7. Thomas Jefferson finished at 16-9.

Bonner Prendergast 78, Eastern York 40: At St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, the Golden Knights saw their season end with a 4-A first-round state loss to the District 12 champion on Friday.

Eastern, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 16-10. Bonner Prendergast, which came into the contest ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A by the Sunbury Daily-Item, improved to 19-5.

Trevor Seitz led Eastern with 15 points, while Kaleb Corwell added 12 points.

Constitution 44, York Catholic 39 (OT): At West York on Saturday afternoon, the Fighting Irish saw their season end with an overtime loss in a 2-A first-round state contest.

York Catholic, the District 3 champion, finished at 12-13. Constitution, the District 12 runner-up, improved to 13-12.

West Chester East 53, Gettysburg 33: At Norristown in Montgomery County on Friday, the Warriors ended their season on a disappointing note with a 5-A first-round state loss.

After finishing the regular season at 22-0, Gettysburg lost five of its six postseason games to finish at 23-5. The Warriors were the eighth-place team from District 3. West Chester East, the District 1 champion, improved to 24-2.

Quadir Copeland's 17 points led Gettysburg.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

