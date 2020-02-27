CLOSE Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Eastern York's Addison Malone goes around Kylie Meredith of Conrad Weiser for a basket during the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball games for Thursday, Feb. 27. See how York-Adams teams fare. Scores posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game

Cedar Crest at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game

Northern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game

York High at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game

Elizabethtown at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Ninth-Place Game

Hershey at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game

Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 6-A Seventh-Place Game

Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Championship

Eastern York vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6:15 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game

Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Delone Catholic 24, Trinity 14, 3Q

District 3 Class 1-A Third-Place Game

Lebanon Catholic at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.