Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball games for Thursday, Feb. 27. See how York-Adams teams fare. Scores posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game
Cedar Crest at Central York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game
Northern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game
York High at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game
Elizabethtown at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Ninth-Place Game
Hershey at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 6-A Seventh-Place Game
Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Championship
Eastern York vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6:15 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game
Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Championship
Delone Catholic 24, Trinity 14, 3Q
District 3 Class 1-A Third-Place Game
Lebanon Catholic at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
