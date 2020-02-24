Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch
Here is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games from Monday, Feb. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 2-A Final
York Catholic vs. Millersburg at Giant Center in Hershey, 6:15 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
Milton Hershey at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolations
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York High at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Consolations
Berks Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Octorara at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Semifinals
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 6-A Consolation
Dallastown at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.
