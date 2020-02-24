CLOSE

Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: York High falls to New Oxford
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New Oxford's Brayden Long tries to steal from York High's Kevin Glover during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Brayden Long tries to steal from York High's Kevin Glover during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Isiah Carroll, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh dive for a loose ball during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford won the game 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Isiah Carroll, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh dive for a loose ball during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford won the game 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Kevin Glover, left, New Oxford's Connor Jenkins scramble for a loose ball during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Kevin Glover, left, New Oxford's Connor Jenkins scramble for a loose ball during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Thomas Haugh challenges York High's Kevin Glover in the key during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Thomas Haugh challenges York High's Kevin Glover in the key during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Antoine Beard, left, and Cameron Gallon try to stop New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Antoine Beard, left, and Cameron Gallon try to stop New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Abdul Janneh gets by York High's Branden Mutunga during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Abdul Janneh gets by York High's Branden Mutunga during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Antoine Beard drives to the hoop past New Oxford's Thomas Haugh during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Antoine Beard drives to the hoop past New Oxford's Thomas Haugh during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins is stopped by York High's Tobee Stokes, left, and Kelvin Matthews during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins is stopped by York High's Tobee Stokes, left, and Kelvin Matthews during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Brayden Long drives the baseline with York High's Branden Mutunga defending during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Brayden Long drives the baseline with York High's Branden Mutunga defending during semifinal action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 60-54. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Here is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games from Monday, Feb. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 2-A Final

    York Catholic vs. Millersburg at Giant Center in Hershey, 6:15 p.m.

    District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

    Milton Hershey at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

    Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

    York High at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

    Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 4-A Consolations

    Berks Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

    Octorara at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 6-A Semifinals

    Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

    Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 6-A Consolation

    Dallastown at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE