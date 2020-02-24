CLOSE Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch

Buy Photo New Oxford boys' basketball coach Nate Myers talks to his team during the York-Adams League title game vs. Central York on Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Here is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games from Monday, Feb. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Final

York Catholic vs. Millersburg at Giant Center in Hershey, 6:15 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Milton Hershey at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York High at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Consolations

Berks Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Octorara at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinals

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 6-A Consolation

Dallastown at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.