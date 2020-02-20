CLOSE York High's Cameron Gallon scored a game-high 29 points as the Bearcats picked up their first win in District 3 playoffs over York Suburban. York Dispatch

Buy Photo York High's Cameron Gallon, left, advances the ball down the court while York Suburban's Chris Spellman defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games of Thursday, Feb. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 5-A Quarterfinals

York High at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 5-A Consolation Quarterfinals

Hershey at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

West York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

District Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Littlestown at Susquehanna Twp., 7 p.m.

Eastern York at ELCO, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Steel-High at York Catholic, 7 p.m.