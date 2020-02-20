York High's Cameron Gallon scored a game-high 29 points as the Bearcats picked up their first win in District 3 playoffs over York Suburban. York Dispatch
Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games of Thursday, Feb. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 5-A Quarterfinals
York High at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
District 3 5-A Consolation Quarterfinals
Hershey at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
West York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
District Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Littlestown at Susquehanna Twp., 7 p.m.
Eastern York at ELCO, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals
Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Central York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Steel-High at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
