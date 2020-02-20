CLOSE

York High's Cameron Gallon scored a game-high 29 points as the Bearcats picked up their first win in District 3 playoffs over York Suburban. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: York Suburban, York High vie for win in D3, Class 5-A, first-rou...
York High's Isiah Carroll, right, works to get the ball past York Suburban's Camden Brewer, left, and Aidan Hughley during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Rashim Lee take the ball to the hoop during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action against York Suburban at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Antoine Beard, right, aims for the hoop while York Suburban's Alon Gorham defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Antoine Beard reacts during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action against York Suburban at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's DeVante Embrey-Banks, left, takes the ball to the hoop while York High's Rashim Lee, center, and Cameron Gallon defend during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Antoine Beard, right, aims for the hoop while York Suburban's Anthony Brown defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Cameron Gallon, left, advances the ball down the court while York Suburban's Chris Spellman defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York High's Branden Mutunga, left, takes the ball to the basket while York Suburban's Max Reinecker defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Savon Sutton, right, takes the ball to the basket while York High's Branden Mutunga defends during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs York High during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A first-round boys' basketball action at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. York High would win the game 81-65. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for York-Adams League teams for games of Thursday, Feb. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 5-A Quarterfinals

    York High at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

    Muhlenberg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

    District 3 5-A Consolation Quarterfinals

    Hershey at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

    Big Spring at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

    West York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

    District Class 4-A Quarterfinals

    Littlestown at Susquehanna Twp., 7 p.m.

    Eastern York at ELCO, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

    Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

    Red Lion at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.

    Manheim Township at Central York, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

    Steel-High at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

