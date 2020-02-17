CLOSE After losing to New Oxford at home this season and in the semifinals of last year's York-Adams League tournament, the victory in this game meant more. York Dispatch

Central York coach Kevin Schieler celebrates as the Panthers won the York-Adams League boys' basketball title on Thursday night. (Photo: JOHN A. PAVONCELLO PHOTO)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MIKE BULLOCK

Sunbury Daily-Item

(Each team is listed through games of Sunday, Feb. 16, with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 15-8 2

2. Butler (7) 17-4 3

3. McDowell (10) 18-3 4

4. Wilson (3) 24-1 5

5. Methacton (1) 22-2 6

6. Cheltenham (1) 21-3 1

7. Upper St. Clair (7) 19-3 7

8. Fox Chapel (7) 21-1 8

9. Simon Gratz (12) 21-4 9

10. Central York (3) 21-3 OW

Checked in:No. 10 Central York.

Checked out: No. 10 Bethlehem Liberty.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 15-9; Allderdice (8) 18-6; Bensalem (1) 17-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-8; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 20-5; Cedar Crest (3) 22-3; Central Dauphin (3) 19-5; Chambersburg (3) 16-6; Chester (1) 19-3; Coatesville (1) 17-6; Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4; Easton (11) 15-7; Garnet Valley (1) 20-3; Harrisburg (3) 14-8; Haverford (1) 17-9; Lower Merion (1) 17-6; Mount Lebanon (7) 16-6; Olney (12) 20-3; Parkland (11) 15-9; Pennridge (1) 18-6; Pine-Richland (7) 14-8; Reading (3) 16-7; Warwick (3) 19-5; Wilkes-Barre (2) 14-10; William Allen (11) 21-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 19-4 1

2. West Chester East (1) 22-2 2

3. Cathedral Prep (10) 16-6 3

4. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-8 6

5. Milton Hershey (3) 18-3 5

6. Cardinal O’Hara* (12) 16-7 4

7. Pottsville (11) 20-4 7

8. Wallenpaupack (2) 20-2 8

9. Penn Hills (7) 18-4 10

10. Chartiers Valley (7) 18-4 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Chartiers Valley.

Checked out: No. 9 New Oxford.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 16-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-7; Crestwood (2) 18-7; Dallas (2) 17-6; DuBois (9) 18-3; Elizabethtown (3) 17-7; Gettysburg (3) 22-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 23-3; Johnstown (6) 21-3; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 16-8; Mars (7) 17-5; Martin Luther King (12) 18-6; Muhlenberg (3) 17-6; New Oxford (3) 21-4; Northern York (3) 18-4; Obama Academy (8) 14-8; Penncrest (1) 19-6; Shippensburg (3) 17-6; Southern Lehigh (11) 20-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 15-7; Unionville (1) 17-7; York (3) 16-7; York Suburban (3) 17-6.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-5 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 19-6 2

3. Hickory (10) 18-4 3

4. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 20-4 4

5. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-9 5

6. Huntingdon (6) 20-2 8

7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 19-5 7

8. Scranton Prep (2) 16-6 6

9. Highlands (7) 19-3 9

10. Uniontown (7) 20-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bedford (5) 17-7; Belle Vernon (7) 16-6; Blackhawk (7) 11-10; Corry (10) 16-7; Danville (4) 18-6; Eastern York (3) 14-8; Elco (3) 18-5; Grove City (10) 14-8; Harbor Creek (10) 15-7; Knoch (7) 19-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 20-3; Lewisburg (4) 16-6; Montoursville (4) 17-5; New Castle (7) 15-7; Overbrook (12) 13-9; Pope John Paul II (1) 18-6; Quaker Valley (7) 17-5; Shamokin (4) 16-6; South Philadelphia (12) 14-10; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 14-8; Tamaqua (11) 17-7; Tyrone (6) 20-2; Valley View (2) 15-7.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 19-4 2

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 16-7 1

3. Trinity (3) 18-3 3

4. North Catholic (7) 21-2 4

5. Lincoln Park (7) 19-4 5

6. Wyoming Seminary (2) 21-2 7

7. Loyalsock (4) 23-1 6

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 15-6 8

9. Ligonier Valley (6) 21-2 9

10. Camp Hill (3) 16-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 15-8; Beaver Falls (7) 14-7; Brookville (9) 15-7; Central Columbia (4) 17-5; Columbia (3) 16-7; Fairview (10) 20-2; Franklin (10) 16-6; High School of the Future (12) 14-10; Hughesville (4) 16-6; Lakeland (2) 17-5; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 18-4; Mount Carmel (4) 17-6; Neshannock (7) 16-7; Richland (6) 14-7; Riverside (2) 14-8; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-6; Seton-La Salle (7) 16-6; Sharpsville (10) 14-8; South Allegheny (7) 22-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 18-6; West Catholic* (12) 8-14; West Shamokin (6) 17-5; Westmont Hilltop (6) 18-5.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 20-5 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 21-1 2

3. Executive Education (11) 15-6 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 20-3 4

5. Steelton-Highspire (3) 13-9 5

6. Holy Cross (2) 20-2 6

7. Farrell (10) 14-7 7

8. Sto-Rox (7) 16-6 8

9. Constitution (12) 11-12 9

10. Cambridge Springs (10) 19-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 15-7; Brentwood (7) 18-5; Coudersport (9) 19-3; Delco Christian (1) 17-8; Dock Mennonite (1) 20-5; Jeannette (7) 15-7; Keystone (9) 21-2; Marian Catholic (11) 19-5; Millersburg (3) 17-6; Millville (4) 16-6; Moravian Academy (11) 17-6; North Star (5) 20-3; Portage (6) 18-5; Ridgway (9) 16-7; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-4; Shenango (7) 18-5; Springdale (7) 20-3; Tussey Mountain (5) 16-6; West Branch (6) 18-5; Williams Valley (11) 15-7; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-6.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 18-4 1

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 23-1 3

3. Shade (5) 22-2 2

4. Elk County Catholic (9) 23-1 4

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 17-5 5

6. St. John Neumann (4) 18-4 6

7. Chester Charter (1) 16-6 7

8. The Christian Academy (1) 22-4 8

9. Bishop Carroll (6) 13-9 9

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 19-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 18-4; Conestoga Christian (3) 16-8; Cornell (7) 16-6; Halifax (3) 15-8; Imani Christian (7) 15-8; Johnsonburg (9) 16-8; Lancaster County Christian (3) 15-6; Lititz Christian (3) 20-3; Mount Calvary (3) 22-2; Nativity (11) 16-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 16-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-3; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 16-8; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-14; Southern Fulton (5) 15-7; Sullivan County (4) 17-5; Williamsburg (6) 14-7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

TRIB/HSSN

DON REBEL

(Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)

(Here is the latest PIAA top five in each classification through Sunday, Feb. 16. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.)

Class 6-A

1. Central Dauphin (19-1) (3) (2)

2. Bethel Park (19-2) (7) (1)

3. North Allegheny (19-3) (7) (3)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (4)

5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (3)

3. Archbishop Wood (17-6) (12) (4)

4. Abington Heights (18-4) (2) (2)

5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 4-A

1. North Catholic (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (22-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (19-3) (3) (4)

5. Southmoreland (22-0) (7) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (22-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (21-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (12-5) (12) (4)

5. Loyalsock Township (20-2) (4) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 2-A

1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)

2. Maplewood (20-2) (10) (2)

3. Bellwood-Antis (21-1) (6) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (4)

5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (21-1) (7) (2)

3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (3)

4. North Clarion (22-0) (9) (4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (18-2) (3) (5)

Out from last week: None