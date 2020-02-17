CLOSE

York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Central York vs New Oxford boys' basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York coach Kevin Schieler celebrates as the Panthers won the York-Adams League boys' basketball title on Thursday night.
Central York coach Kevin Schieler celebrates as the Panthers won the York-Adams League boys' basketball title on Thursday night. JOHN A. PAVONCELLO PHOTO
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Thomas Haugh shoots for two while covered by Trey Sweigart of Central York during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford's Thomas Haugh shoots for two while covered by Trey Sweigart of Central York during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Abdul Janneh of New Oxford, brings the ball across mid-court while covered by Central York's Judah Tomb during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Abdul Janneh of New Oxford, brings the ball across mid-court while covered by Central York's Judah Tomb during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Nolan Hubbs shoots while covered by Abdul Janneh of New Oxford during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs shoots while covered by Abdul Janneh of New Oxford during the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs New Oxford in the York-Adams boys' basketball championship, Thursday, February 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the District 3 basketball scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 17, games involving York-Adams League teams.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 5-A First Round

    York High 20, York Suburban 14, E1

    Hershey at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

    Northeastern at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

    Big Spring at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

    West York at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 4-A First Round

    Octorara at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

    Hanover at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 6-A First Round

    Red Lion 7, Warwick 5, 1Q

    Dallastown 8, Ephrata 0, 1Q

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE