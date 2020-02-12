CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The winners of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Awards have been announced.

The York Suburban boys' program and the Gettysburg girls' program are the winners.

Seniors from each team will win scholarships that could total or exceed $100,000.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Aidan Hughley, right, defends against Central York's Kairyn Brown during a York-Adams League boys' basketball semifinal on Tuesday night. The Suburban boys' program has been selected as a winner of the the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

You don’t have to sacrifice sportsmanship in order to win basketball games.

This year’s winners of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Awards have proven that fact.

The Gettysburg girls' program and the York Suburban boys' program were announced as this season's Wolf Swartz honorees on Wednesday.

Both teams have enjoyed significant success on the court this season.

Entering Wednesday's action, the Gettysburg girls are 21-2 overall and shared the York-Adams League Division II title with West York at 13-1. The Warriors have also advanced to the Y-A playoff semifinals against Central York, with that game set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dallastown. Gettysburg is also the No. 2 seed for the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs, which start next week.

The Suburban boys, meanwhile, sit at 17-6 entering the District 3 5-A playoffs as the No. 10 seed. The Trojans finished second in Y-A D-II at 9-3, behind only Gettysburg, which enjoyed an unbeaten regular season. Suburban also advanced to the Y-A playoff semifinals before suffering a 55-50 loss to D-I co-champion Central York on Tuesday.

The Gettysburg girls, under direction of head coach Jeff Bair, is a first-time winner, while the Suburban boys won under head coach Tom Triggs following the 2011-2012 season.

Officials make picks: The winning programs were determined by a poll of members of the York Chapter of PIAA Basketball Officials.

In May, members of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Foundation Board will recognize some senior members from each team, with scholarships that could total or even exceed $100,000.

At the conclusion of each regular season, York area basketball officials vote to recognize a boys’ and girls’ program after observing the season-long conduct of Y-A players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches and cheerleaders from the junior high through the varsity level. Both winning programs receive a traveling trophy in recognition of their accomplishments.

Wolf Swartz history: Gretchen Wolf Swartz was a York County basketball official from 1981 through 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow officials created the memorial team awards and a scholarship fund to promote sportsmanship in her honor.

Last year’s winners were the York High girls' program and the New Oxford boys' program..

When South Western earned the first Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award in 2001, only one $1,000 scholarship was awarded. More than $500,000 in scholarship money has since been awarded.