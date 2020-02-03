CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following are Pennsylvania boys' and girls' high school basketball state rankings through Sunday, Feb. 2.

BOYS’ STATE RANKINGS

MIKE BULLOCK

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

(Teams are listed with their district, record and previous ranking. Through games of Sunday, Feb. 2. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

CLASS 6-A

1. Cheltenham (1) 18-2 1

2. Roman Catholic (12) 13-7 2

3. Fox Chapel (7) 19-0 5

4. Butler (7) 15-4 6

5. McDowell (10) 16-3 4

6. Wilson (3) 20-1 8

7. Methacton (1) 20-2 3

8. Garnet Valley (1) 19-1 9

9. Simon Gratz (12) 18-4 7

10. Mount Lebanon (7) 15-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 15-4; Bensalem (1) 17-4; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-6; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 17-4; Cedar Crest (3) 19-2; Central Dauphin (3) 15-5; Central York (3) 18-3; Chester (1) 17-3; Coatesville (1) 15-5; Cumberland Valley (3) 17-3; Easton (11) 14-6; Harrisburg (3) 13-6; Kennedy Catholic (10) 11-8; Lower Merion (1) 15-5; Olney (12) 19-3; Pennridge (1) 15-5; Pine-Richland (7) 13-6; Reading (3) 14-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 17-3; Warwick (3) 16-4; William Allen (11) 17-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-4 1

2. West Chester East (1) 19-2 2

3. Cathedral Prep (10) 13-5 8

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 15-5 3

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-6 4

6. Milton Hershey (3) 14-3 6

7. Gettysburg (3) 20-0 7

8. Pottsville (11) 16-4 9

9. Wallenpaupack (2) 17-2 10

10. New Oxford (3) 19-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 New Oxford.

Checked out: No. 5 Martin Luther King.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 13-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 13-6; Chartiers Valley (7) 15-4; Crestwood (2) 14-5; Dallas (2) 14-5; DuBois (9) 16-2; Elizabethtown (3) 15-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 17-3; Johnstown (6) 18-2; Mars (7) 14-4; Martin Luther King (12) 16-5; Muhlenberg (3) 16-4; Northern York (3) 17-2; Obama Academy (8) 11-6; Penn Hills (7) 15-4; Penncrest (1) 15-5; Shaler (7) 13-7; Shippensburg (3) 15-4; Southern Lehigh (11) 17-4; Strath Haven (1) 14-6; Unionville (1) 14-6; Upper Moreland (1) 14-5; York High (3) 14-6; York Suburban (3) 15-5.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 16-3 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 16-6 2

3. Hickory (10) 16-3 3

4. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 19-2 5

5. Scranton Prep (2) 16-3 7

6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-7 4

7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 15-4 9

8. Huntingdon (6) 16-1 10

9. Highlands (7) 18-2 OW

10. Uniontown (7) 17-2 6

Checked in: No. 9 Highlands.

Checked out: No. 8 Knoch.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 11-6; Bedford (5) 13-6; Belle Vernon (7) 15-5; Blackhawk (7) 8-9; Corry (10) 14-5; Danville (4) 14-6; Elco (3) 18-3; General McLane (10) 13-6; Grove City (10) 12-7; Harbor Creek (10) 12-7; Knoch (7) 17-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-2; Lewisburg (4) 14-5; Montoursville (4) 12-4; New Castle (7) 12-6; Overbrook (12) 12-8; Pope John Paul II (1) 17-4; Quaker Valley (7) 14-5; Shamokin (4) 15-4; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 13-5; Tamaqua (11) 14-6; Titusville (10) 13-5; Tyrone (6) 15-2; Valley View (2) 13-5.

CLASS 3-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 14-6 2

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-3 1

3. Trinity (3) 17-2 3

4. North Catholic (7) 17-2 5

5. Lincoln Park (7) 17-3 4

6. Loyalsock (4) 18-0 6

7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 17-2 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 13-5 8

9. Ligonier Valley (6) 19-2 9

10. Camp Hill (3) 14-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 12-8; Beaver Falls (7) 12-6; Central Columbia (4) 15-4; Charleroi (7) 15-5; Columbia (3) 14-6; Fairview (10) 16-2; Franklin (10) 15-3; High School of the Future (12) 13-9; Hughesville (4) 15-4; Lakeland (2) 14-4; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 16-4; Mount Carmel (4) 16-5; Neshannock (7) 13-6; Richland (6) 13-4; Riverside (2) 12-6; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 17-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 12-6; Sharpsville (10) 13-6; South Allegheny (7) 18-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 14-4; Washington (7) 13-5; West Catholic (12) 7-12; West Shamokin (6) 16-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 14-3.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 17-5 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 18-1 2

3. Executive Education (11) 12-6 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 16-1 4

5. Steelton-Highspire (3) 12-8 6

6. Holy Cross (2) 16-2 7

7. Constitution (12) 11-11 5

8. Coudersport (9) 16-2 8

9. Farrell (10) 10-7 9

10. Sto-Rox (7) 13-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 12-6; Brentwood (7) 14-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 15-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 15-4; Jeannette (7) 13-7; Keystone (9) 16-2; Lakeview (10) 12-6; Marian Catholic (11) 17-3; Millersburg (3) 16-5; Moravian Academy (11) 15-5; North Star (5) 17-2; Portage (6) 14-4; Ridgway (9) 12-6; Schuylkill Haven (11) 17-3; Shenango (7) 15-4; Springdale (7) 17-3; West Branch (6) 15-2; Williams Valley (11) 14-5; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-4.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 16-3 1

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 18-0 3

3. Shade (5) 18-1 4

4. Elk County Catholic (9) 18-1 2

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 15-4 5

6. St. John Neumann (4) 16-2 6

7. Chester Charter (1) 15-5 8

8. The Christian Academy (1) 17-3 9

9. Bishop Carroll (6) 11-8 10

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 16-3 7

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 14-3; Cornell (7) 13-5; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 15-4; Greenwood (3) 12-6; Halifax (3) 13-6; Imani Christian (7) 13-7; Johnsonburg (9) 12-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 13-5; Leechburg (7) 12-6; Lititz Christian (3) 17-2; Mount Calvary (3) 18-2; Nativity (11) 14-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 13-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 17-2; Sankofa Freedom (12) 6-13; Southern Fulton (5) 12-5; Sullivan County (4) 15-4; Williamsburg (6) 13-4.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

GIRLS’ STATE RANKINGS

DON REBEL

(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW (TNS)

TRIB-HSSN

(Latest PIAA top five in the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 2. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

CLASS 6-A

1. Bethel Park (17-1) (7) (2)

2. Spring-Ford (19-2) (1) (4)

3. Central Dauphin (17-1) (3) (NR)

4. North Allegheny (16-3) (7) (NR)

5. Nazareth (19-2) (11) (NR)

Out from last week: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1), Norwin (7), Cardinal O’Hara (12)

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (19-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (3)

4. Woodland Hills (17-3) (7) (4)

5. Abington Heights (16-3) (2) (5)

Out from last week: None

CLASS 4-A

1. North Catholic (18-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (19-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (18-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (17-3) (3) (NR)

5. Southmoreland (18-0) (7) (NR)

Out from last week: Blackhawk (7), Bermudian Springs (3).

CLASS 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (22-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (18-1) (4) (4)

5. West Catholic (10-5) (12) (NR)

Out from last week: Mohawk (7)

CLASS 2-A

1. Linden Hall (15-1) (3) (2)

2. Maplewood (18-2) (10) (5)

3. Bellwood-Antis (16-1) (6) (1)

4. Serra Catholic (14-2) (7) (NR)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-3) (7) (3)

Out from last week: Penns Manor (6)

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (20-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (18-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (19-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (19-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (17-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week: None