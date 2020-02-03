CLOSE

New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: New Oxford comes from behind for win over Central
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following are Pennsylvania boys' and girls' high school basketball state rankings through Sunday, Feb. 2.

    BOYS’ STATE RANKINGS

    MIKE BULLOCK

    SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

    (Teams are listed with their district, record and previous ranking. Through games of Sunday, Feb. 2. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Cheltenham (1) 18-2 1

    2. Roman Catholic (12) 13-7 2

    3. Fox Chapel (7) 19-0 5

    4. Butler (7) 15-4 6

    5. McDowell (10) 16-3 4

    6. Wilson (3) 20-1 8

    7. Methacton (1) 20-2 3

    8. Garnet Valley (1) 19-1 9

    9. Simon Gratz (12) 18-4 7

    10. Mount Lebanon (7) 15-4 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 15-4; Bensalem (1) 17-4; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-6; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 17-4; Cedar Crest (3) 19-2; Central Dauphin (3) 15-5; Central York (3) 18-3; Chester (1) 17-3; Coatesville (1) 15-5; Cumberland Valley (3) 17-3; Easton (11) 14-6; Harrisburg (3) 13-6; Kennedy Catholic (10) 11-8; Lower Merion (1) 15-5; Olney (12) 19-3; Pennridge (1) 15-5; Pine-Richland (7) 13-6; Reading (3) 14-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 17-3; Warwick (3) 16-4; William Allen (11) 17-4.

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-4 1

    2. West Chester East (1) 19-2 2

    3. Cathedral Prep (10) 13-5 8

    4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 15-5 3

    5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-6 4

    6. Milton Hershey (3) 14-3 6

    7. Gettysburg (3) 20-0 7

    8. Pottsville (11) 16-4 9

    9. Wallenpaupack (2) 17-2 10

    10. New Oxford (3) 19-3 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 New Oxford.

    Checked out: No. 5 Martin Luther King.

    Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 13-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 13-6; Chartiers Valley (7) 15-4; Crestwood (2) 14-5; Dallas (2) 14-5; DuBois (9) 16-2; Elizabethtown (3) 15-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 17-3; Johnstown (6) 18-2; Mars (7) 14-4; Martin Luther King (12) 16-5; Muhlenberg (3) 16-4; Northern York (3) 17-2; Obama Academy (8) 11-6; Penn Hills (7) 15-4; Penncrest (1) 15-5; Shaler (7) 13-7; Shippensburg (3) 15-4; Southern Lehigh (11) 17-4; Strath Haven (1) 14-6; Unionville (1) 14-6; Upper Moreland (1) 14-5; York High (3) 14-6; York Suburban (3) 15-5.

    CLASS 4-A

    1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 16-3 1

    2. Imhotep Charter (12) 16-6 2

    3. Hickory (10) 16-3 3

    4. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 19-2 5

    5. Scranton Prep (2) 16-3 7

    6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-7 4

    7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 15-4 9

    8. Huntingdon (6) 16-1 10

    9. Highlands (7) 18-2 OW

    10. Uniontown (7) 17-2 6

    Checked in: No. 9 Highlands.

    Checked out: No. 8 Knoch.

    Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 11-6; Bedford (5) 13-6; Belle Vernon (7) 15-5; Blackhawk (7) 8-9; Corry (10) 14-5; Danville (4) 14-6; Elco (3) 18-3; General McLane (10) 13-6; Grove City (10) 12-7; Harbor Creek (10) 12-7; Knoch (7) 17-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-2; Lewisburg (4) 14-5; Montoursville (4) 12-4; New Castle (7) 12-6; Overbrook (12) 12-8; Pope John Paul II (1) 17-4; Quaker Valley (7) 14-5; Shamokin (4) 15-4; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 13-5; Tamaqua (11) 14-6; Titusville (10) 13-5; Tyrone (6) 15-2; Valley View (2) 13-5.

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 14-6 2

    2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-3 1

    3. Trinity (3) 17-2 3

    4. North Catholic (7) 17-2 5

    5. Lincoln Park (7) 17-3 4

    6. Loyalsock (4) 18-0 6

    7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 17-2 7

    8. Holy Redeemer (2) 13-5 8

    9. Ligonier Valley (6) 19-2 9

    10. Camp Hill (3) 14-6 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 12-8; Beaver Falls (7) 12-6; Central Columbia (4) 15-4; Charleroi (7) 15-5; Columbia (3) 14-6; Fairview (10) 16-2; Franklin (10) 15-3; High School of the Future (12) 13-9; Hughesville (4) 15-4; Lakeland (2) 14-4; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 16-4; Mount Carmel (4) 16-5; Neshannock (7) 13-6; Richland (6) 13-4; Riverside (2) 12-6; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 17-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 12-6; Sharpsville (10) 13-6; South Allegheny (7) 18-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 14-4; Washington (7) 13-5; West Catholic (12) 7-12; West Shamokin (6) 16-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 14-3.

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 17-5 1

    2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 18-1 2

    3. Executive Education (11) 12-6 3

    4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 16-1 4

    5. Steelton-Highspire (3) 12-8 6

    6. Holy Cross (2) 16-2 7

    7. Constitution (12) 11-11 5

    8. Coudersport (9) 16-2 8

    9. Farrell (10) 10-7 9

    10. Sto-Rox (7) 13-6 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 12-6; Brentwood (7) 14-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 15-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 15-4; Jeannette (7) 13-7; Keystone (9) 16-2; Lakeview (10) 12-6; Marian Catholic (11) 17-3; Millersburg (3) 16-5; Moravian Academy (11) 15-5; North Star (5) 17-2; Portage (6) 14-4; Ridgway (9) 12-6; Schuylkill Haven (11) 17-3; Shenango (7) 15-4; Springdale (7) 17-3; West Branch (6) 15-2; Williams Valley (11) 14-5; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-4.

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Vincentian (7) 16-3 1

    2. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 18-0 3

    3. Shade (5) 18-1 4

    4. Elk County Catholic (9) 18-1 2

    5. Bishop Canevin (7) 15-4 5

    6. St. John Neumann (4) 16-2 6

    7. Chester Charter (1) 15-5 8

    8. The Christian Academy (1) 17-3 9

    9. Bishop Carroll (6) 11-8 10

    10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 16-3 7

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 14-3; Cornell (7) 13-5; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 15-4; Greenwood (3) 12-6; Halifax (3) 13-6; Imani Christian (7) 13-7; Johnsonburg (9) 12-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 13-5; Leechburg (7) 12-6; Lititz Christian (3) 17-2; Mount Calvary (3) 18-2; Nativity (11) 14-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 13-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 17-2; Sankofa Freedom (12) 6-13; Southern Fulton (5) 12-5; Sullivan County (4) 15-4; Williamsburg (6) 13-4.

    Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

    GIRLS’ STATE RANKINGS

    DON REBEL

    (GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW (TNS)

    TRIB-HSSN

    (Latest PIAA top five in the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 2. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Bethel Park (17-1) (7) (2)

    2. Spring-Ford (19-2) (1) (4)

    3. Central Dauphin (17-1) (3) (NR)

    4. North Allegheny (16-3) (7) (NR)

    5. Nazareth (19-2) (11) (NR)

    Out from last week: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1), Norwin (7), Cardinal O’Hara (12)

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Chartiers Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

    2. Mechanicsburg (19-0) (3) (2)

    3. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (3)

    4. Woodland Hills (17-3) (7) (4)

    5. Abington Heights (16-3) (2) (5)

    Out from last week: None

    CLASS 4-A

    1. North Catholic (18-1) (7) (1)

    2. Bethlehem Catholic (19-0) (11) (2)

    3. Scranton Prep (18-0) (2) (3)

    4. Lancaster Catholic (17-3) (3) (NR)

    5. Southmoreland (18-0) (7) (NR)

    Out from last week: Blackhawk (7), Bermudian Springs (3).

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Delone Catholic (22-0) (3) (1)

    2. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (2)

    3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

    4. Loyalsock Township (18-1) (4) (4)

    5. West Catholic (10-5) (12) (NR)

    Out from last week: Mohawk (7)

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Linden Hall (15-1) (3) (2)

    2. Maplewood (18-2) (10) (5)

    3. Bellwood-Antis (16-1) (6) (1)

    4. Serra Catholic (14-2) (7) (NR)

    5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-3) (7) (3)

    Out from last week: Penns Manor (6)

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Jenkintown (20-0) (1) (1)

    2. Lancaster Country Day (18-0) (3) (2)

    3. Rochester (19-1) (7) (3)

    4. West Greene (19-0) (7) (4)

    5. North Clarion (17-0) (9) (5)

    Out from last week: None

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE