CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The York-Adams girls' basketball titles in D-I and D-II are still up in the air.

Central York can clinch the outright D-I title with a win Monday vs. Spring Grove.

Gettysburg and West York are tied for the D-II lead at 12-1. Each has one game left.

Buy Photo Central York's Mackenzie Wright-Rawls looks to shoot while covered by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw earlier this season. Central leads York-Adams Division I at 10-1. Red Lion is second at 10-2. Central can clinch the outright division title with a win Monday vs. Spring Grove. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

There's no uncertainty left in the chase for the York-Adams League boys' basketball division championships.

On the girls' side, however, there's still plenty of drama left.

The final night of regularly-scheduled league games was Friday, but because of some postponements, there are still several pivotal girls' contests set for early this week.

In the Division I girls' race, Central York (17-3 overall, 10-1 in D-I) can capture the outright division championship with a home win Monday against Spring Grove. That is, however, hardly a slam-dunk outcome. Just last week, the Panthers were forced to the wire before subduing the Rockets, 49-47.

Spring Grove has been playing well of late, winning 10 of its last 12 games. That surge has coincided with the return of one of the Rockets' better players (Ellie Glass) from a knee injury.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

With a win, the Rockets (15-5 overall) would tie Dallastown for third place in the final D-I standings at 8-4. That is key, since only the top three teams from D-I will qualify for the upcoming Y-A playoffs. With a Spring Grove win Monday, that third spot would come down to a tiebreaker. Dallastown and Spring Grove split during the regular season.

The Red Lion girls will be more than a little interested in the outcome of Monday's Spring Grove-Central game. If the Rockets can beat the Panthers, the Lady Lions (18-4, 10-2) will share the division crown with Central.

Buy Photo Alayna Harris is one of the standout players on the West York girls' basketball team. The Bulldogs are tied for first place in York-Adams Division II at 12-1 with Gettysburg. Both the Bulldogs and the Warriors have one division game remaining. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

D-II girls' race also undecided: The D-II girls' race is also still undecided. Gettysburg (19-2 overall) and West York (18-3 overall) are tied for the division lead at 12-1.

Gettysburg plays host to York Suburban (14-6, 8-5) on Tuesday, while West York is at Kennard-Dale (12-9, 4-9) that same night.

A Suburban win vs. Gettysburg would allow the Trojans to finish tied for third in the division with Eastern York at 9-5 and may earn Suburban a Y-A playoff berth. Eastern and Suburban split during the regular season. The third-place team from D-II can qualify for the league playoffs, assuming it wins the tiebreaker with the third-place team from D-III.

Delone finished unbeaten regular season: The D-III girls' title has been decided. Delone Catholic has finished a dominant season at 22-0 overall and 12-0 in D-III.

The Squirettes, the defending PIAA Class 3-A state champions, are ranked No. 1 in the state this season in 3-A. All but one of Delone's wins have come by at least double digits. The Squirettes' closest win was an eight-point decision over Pennridge, a 6-A school from District 1.

Bermudian Springs (18-3 overall) finished second in D-III at 10-2. The Eagles do have an intriguing nonleague match on Tuesday at Spring Grove.

York Catholic (12-10 overall) took third in D-III at 8-4.

Colonials, Panthers to share D-I boys' crown: New Oxford (19-3 overall) and Central York (18-3 overall) will be forced to share the D-I boys' championship at 12-2.

York High has locked up third place in the division and a Y-A playoff berth at 14-6 overall and 9-4 in D-I. The Bearcats finish their D-I schedule at South Western on Monday.

Gettysburg boys can finish off unbeaten season: The Gettysburg boys finished unbeaten in D-II at 12-0 en route to that division championship. It was the Warriors' first-ever Y-A division championship in boys' basketball.

The Warriors can finish an unbeaten regular season with nonleague home wins this week vs. Cedar Cliff (12-7) and Greencastle (2-17).

York Suburban (15-5 overall) finished second in D-II at 9-3. The Trojans have a tough nonleague contest on Tuesday at home vs. a Red Lion team that has been playing better of late.

Eastern York (13-8 overall) and West York (12-9 overall) finish tied for third in D-II at 7-5. The Golden Knights finished the season on a six-game win streak. Eastern and West York split during the regular season, so the third-place tiebreaker would come into play to determine if Eastern or West York would get into the Y-A playoffs. Of course, the third-place D-II team would also have to win the tiebreaker vs. the third-place D-III team to earn a Y-A playoff berth, but that seems likely.

Littlestown takes D-III boys' crown: Littlestown (18-3) cruised to the D-III boys' crown at 13-1.

York Catholic (10-12 overall) is currently second at 10-4 in the division, but Hanover (11-9 overall) can tie the Fighting Irish with wins over York Tech on Monday and Biglerville on Tuesday. Hanover and York Catholic split in the regular season, so a tiebreaker would then determine second place.

The first Y-A tiebreaker is head-to-head contests. The next tiebreaker is the team's record vs. the first-place team in the division, followed by the record vs. the second-place team, and on down the line.

The York-Adams boys' playoffs start Friday with quarterfinal action. The girls' quarterfinals are set for Saturday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.