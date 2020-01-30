Buy Photo Trevor Seitz, seen here in a file photo, scored 22 points on Thursday night. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Eastern York boys' basketball team is making a strong playoff push.

The Golden Knights captured their fifth straight victory on Thursday with a 55-44 win at Dover in a York-Adams Division II contest.

Eastern improved to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in D-II. Dover fell to 2-17 and 0-11.

The Knights are now No. 8 in the District 3 Class 4-A power ratings, with the top 10 teams making the field. Eastern is also now alone in third place in D-II. That division will send no more than three teams into the upcoming Y-A playoffs.

Trevor Seitz poured in 22 points to lead Eastern.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Manheim Township 47, Red Lion 41: At Manheim Township, the Lions trailed 38-26 at the end of the third quarter and were unable to recover, dropping the nonleague match. For the Lions, Makiah Shaw led the offense with a team-high 17 points. Teammate Chloe Tollinger knocked in 14 points. With the loss, Red Lion fell to 17-4 overall, while Manheim Township improved to 14-5.

Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25: At Harrisburg, the CSY girls continued to roll, winning their 16th straight to improve to 17-2. Emma Bell's 24 points powered the defenders. Harrisburg Academy fell to 6-8.

Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40: At Columbia, the Eagles went on the road and came home with an easy win to improve to 17-3. Columbia fell to 6-14.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.