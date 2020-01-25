CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The York High boys earned a 58-51 triumph vs. Northeastern on Friday night.

The West York girls held off Eastern York on Friday, 44-43.

The surging Spring Grove girls captured a 53-44 victory vs. Dallastown on Friday.

Buy Photo Haley Wagman, right, had 23 points on Friday in Spring Grove's win over Dallastown. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York High boys' team and the West York and Spring Grove girls' squads picked up pivotal York-Adams League basketball triumphs on Friday night.

The Bearcats captured a 58-51 triumph over Northeastern, while the Lady Bulldogs downed Eastern York, 44-43. The Spring Grove girls, meanwhile, downed Dallastown, 53-44.

Big win for York boys in D-I: The York boys' win allowed the Bearcats to move past the Bobcats and into third place in York-Adams League Division I. That's important because only the top three teams from D-I will advance to the Y-A playoffs.

York is now 12-5 overall and 8-3 in D-I. Northeastern is 13-6 and 8-4.

The Bearcats stormed out to a 40-22 lead over the Bobcats after three quarters and then withstood a 29-18 Northeastern surge in the final period. York was led by Branden Matunga (17), Cameron Gallon (14) and Antoine Beard (12), who combined for 43 of the Bearcats' points. Quay Mulbah (15), Andrew Brodbeck (12) and Karron Mallory (10) hit double digits for Northeastern, which is still playing without injured 1,000-point scorer Nate Wilson.

New Oxford, after a 59-47 victory over Red Lion on Friday, stands at 15-3 overall and leads D-I at 10-2. Central rolled past South Western on Friday, 62-31, to move to 15-3 overall and 9-2 in D-I.

The win vs Red Lion capped a big D-I week for the Colonials, who earlier beat Central and Northeastern. Connor Jenkins pumped in 19 points for New Oxford, followed by 11-point efforts from Brayden Long, Adbul Janneh and Tommy Haugh. Red Lion's Davante Dennis scored 17 points, while A.J. Virata added 12.

Shiloh Johnson (12 points) and Kai'ryn Brown (11 points) led a balanced Central attack vs. South Western.

Spring Grove girls on a roll: The Spring Grove girls, bolstered by the recent return of Ellie Glass to action after recovering from knee surgery, won their third straight by beating the Wildcats and have now won seven of their last eight.

Like the York High boys, the Spring Grove girls (12-4 overall) helped their Y-A playoff chances by moving into a third-place tie with the Wildcats (12-5 overall) in D-I at 6-3.

Red Lion moved to 16-2 overall after a 57-28 pounding of New Oxford on Friday and leads D-I at 10-1. Central is second in D-I at 8-1 and moved to 14-3 overall after 56-18 demolition of South Western on Friday.

In Spring Grove's win vs. Dallastown, Haley Wagman led the way with 23 points. Lexi Hoffman added 11. D'Shantae Edwards paced Dallastown with 18 points.

Red Lion was led to victory by double-digit scoring outings from Makiah Shaw (20), Asia Eames (12) and Kamauri Gordon-Bey (10 points). Morgan Adams' 12 points led New Oxford.

Sarah Berman (16) and Emily Prowell (15) combined for 31 points in Central's win.

West York girls still alone in first after tight win: The West York girls remained alone in first place in Y-A D-II, but it wasn't easy.

The Bulldogs withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Eastern to escape with the one-point win, improving to 15-3 overall and 10-1 in the division. Eastern fell to 14-6 and 7-5.

West York led Eastern 34-27 heading into the final period, but the Golden Knights nearly rallied for the win after a 16-10 closing surge. Makennah Hoffman and Dorian Ilyes had 13 points each for West York. Addison Malone and Victoria Zerbe had 12 points each for Eastern, while Mara Weaver contributed 11.

Gettysburg and York Suburban maintained their positions in the D-II girls' race with wins Friday.

The Warriors (15-2 overall) stayed in second in D-II at 9-1 with a 47-31 beating of Susquehannock, while Suburban (12-4 overall) stayed in third at 8-3 with a 31-27 win over Kennard-Dale in a defensive struggle.

Taylor Richardson (17) and Camry Felix (11) combined for 28 points in Gettysburg's win. Lulu Mooney's 10-point effort was the only double-digit scoring outing in Suburban's win.

Copeland pours in 38 for unbeaten Gettysburg boys: The Gettysburg boys, behind a 38-point outburst from Quadir Copeland, stayed unbeaten with a 74-62 victory over Susquehannock Friday.

The Warriors moved to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in D-II.

Suburban (13-4, 8-2) stayed in second in D-II with a 74-47 pounding of Kennard-Dale.

Eastern (9-8 overall) and West York (8-9) are now tied for third in D-II at 5-5 after Eastern edged West York Friday, 50-44. Trevor Seitz's 19 points led Eastern, while Micah Myers added 11. Ty Nalls (12) and Corey Wise (10) led West York.

Delone girls stay unbeaten: The Delone Catholic girls continued their unbeaten season with a 63-6 pounding of Fairfield.

Brooke Lawyer's 16 points led the Squirettes, while Giana Hoddinott and McKenzie Mummert added 10 each. Delone is 18-0 overall and 10-0 in D-III.

Bermudian stayed right on Delone's heels with a 63-46 victory over Hanover. The Eagles are 16-2 overall and 9-1 in D-III. The Eagles are at Delone on Tuesday night. In Friday's win, Bermudian was led by Skyler West (14), Hannah Chenault (13) and Bailey Oehmig (13). Hanover fell to 10-9 and 2-7.

The York Catholic girls moved over the .500 mark at 9-8 overall with a 60-39 win vs. Biglerville. The Irish (10-9 overall) are third in D-III at 7-4. Sam Bulik (18 points) and Gabby Coley (15 points) led the Irish.

Littlestown boys solidify hold on D-III top spot: The Littlestown boys, with some help from Bermudian Springs, solidified their hold on the top spot in D-III.

The Thunderbolts beat York Tech, 59-48, while Bermudian surprised Hanover, 54-51.

Littlestown (15-3 overall) leads D-III at 10-1. Second-place Hanover (10-7) fell to 7-2 in the division with the loss to the Eagles (5-13, 4-8).

Jayden Weishaar (16) and Brayden Staub (14) led Littlestown. Darnell Wilkes (14) and Jhorielki Cabrera (11) led Tech.

Jay Martinez (16), Jacob Schriver (13) and Brandt Yurick (11) led Bermudian. Kyle Garman (19) and Michael Killinger (10) paced Hanover, which played the second half without its leading scorer Zyaire Myers, who was injured in the first half.

Christian School of York girls win 13th straight: The Christian School of York girls' basketball team ran its winning streak to 13 straight on Friday with a 43-26 triumph over Covenant Christian.

CSY is 14-2 overall and No. 2 in the District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. Covenant Christian is 3-14.

Emma Bell poured in 22 points for CSY. Kayleigh Rhine added 13.

