CLOSE

Story Highlights Central York earned a 72-56 boys' basketball win vs. York High on Friday night.

The Panthers improved to 14-2 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division I action.

The Panthers have a D-I showdown vs. second-place New Oxford on Tuesday night.

Buy Photo Central York boys' basketball head coach Kevin Schieler watches Taylor Wright Rawls dribble down the court in a file photo. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Central York Panthers earned a pulsating overtime victory against rival Northeastern Wednesday night.

With just one day of rest, the Panthers had to go on the road Friday night for another York-Adams Division I boys' basketball showdown against York High.

The Central players, however, showed no signs of fatigue on Friday, capturing an impressive 72-56 triumph over the Bearcats to remain alone in first place in the division at 8-1.

Coach Kevin Schieler's Central team improved to 14-2 overall and sits at No. 2 the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, behind only Wilson (14-1).

The Panthers put their foot on the pedal from the start on Friday and didn't let up until the fourth quarter. They led 17-10 after one quarter, 39-13 at halftime (after a 22-3 second-quarter run) and 54-25 entering the last period. York High used a 31-18 fourth-quarter surge to make the final score appear a little closer.

Central used a balanced attack to overwhelm York High, placing four players in double digits. Trey Sweigart led the way with 12 points, while Evan Eisenhart, Nolan Hubbs and Kairyn Brown each added 11 points.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

York High also had four players in double digits: Antoine Beard (19 points), Branden Matunga (12), Cameron Gallon (10) and Isiah Carroll (10). They accounted for 51 of York High's 56 points.

The Panthers next face another D-I showdown on Tuesday when they play host to New Oxford, which will enter at 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the division. The Colonials and Northeastern are tied for second in the division.

In their first meeting this season, Central went on the road to Adams County and dominated New Oxford, 63-39.

The Colonials and Bobcats kept pace with the Panthers on Friday by earning wins. New Oxford downed Dallastown, 68-58, while Northeastern defeated South Western, 57-43.

Abdul Janneh, fresh off reaching the 1,000-point milestone, paced New Oxford with 21 points, followed by Connor Jenkins (17) and Brayden Long (16). Dallastown was led by Michael Dickson (23), Kobe Green (13) and Jadon Green (10).

Andrew Brodbeck (15) and Kaden Hamilton (13) powered Northeastern, which is still playing without injured standout Nate Wilson. South Western was led by John Fenwick (15) and Seth Sager (11).

Other Friday York-Adams boys' basketball highlights: In D-II boys' action on Friday, York Suburban remained right on the heels of unbeaten Gettysburg with a 67-57 victory.

Suburban improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the division, a half game behind Gettysburg, which was idle on Friday and sits 6-0 in the division and 13-0 overall.

Gettysburg and Suburban have two meetings remaining, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Suburban, and Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Gettysburg.

In Friday's win vs. West York (7-8, 5-4), Suburban was led by a 20-point outing from Aidan Hughley, 13 points each from Anthony Brown and Cameron Brewer and 10 points from Chris Spellman. Ty Nalls pumped in 25 points in a losing effort for West York.

In D-III, the Hanover boys outlasted York Catholic for a 59-55 overtime triumph on Friday, to remain tied in the loss column with Littlestown for the division lead. Littlestown also won Friday, 53-45 over Fairfield.

Littlestown is 12-3 and 8-1, while Hanover is 8-6 and 6-1. York Catholic is 7-10 and 7-3.

In it OT win vs. York Catholic, Zyaire Myers (20), Kyle Garman (19) and Andre Caban (15) combined for 54 of Hanover's 59 points. Dylan Durbin (14) Ben Nelson-Moir (13), Luke Forjan (13) and Preston Boeckel (11) led YC.

York Catholic used a 20-8 fourth-quarter surge to erase a 42-30 Hanover lead, but the Nighthawks rebounded with a 9-5 OT edge to grab the win. The Irish led 18-12 after one quarter, but Hanover dominated the middle two quarters, 30-12.

Brayden Staub had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Littlestown's win vs. Fairfield. Jayden Weishaar added 12 points for the Thunderbolts.

Friday girls' basketball highlights: In D-I girls' action on Friday, Red Lion remained alone in first with a 48-40 victory over Spring Grove.

The Lions moved to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in the division. Central York rolled past York High on Friday, 60-21, to improve to 11-3 and 6-1. Idle Dallastown stands at 10-4 and 5-2, while Spring Grove fell to 9-4 and 5-3.

Riley Good's 10 points led Red Lion past Spring Grove, which got 11 points from Ella Kale.

Emily Prowell's 15 points led Central over York High.

In D-II, West York (12-3 overall) grabbed a pivotal 46-42 girls' win over York Suburban on Friday to stay entrenched in first in the division at 8-1. Suburban fell to 10-4 and 6-3.

Gettysburg (12-2) beat Northeastern, 58-28, to stay in second at 7-1. Eastern York (13-4 overall)is now tied for third with Suburban at 6-3 after a 52-17 pounding of Kennard-Dale (11-6, 3-6).

West York led Suburban 38-29 after three quarters and held on for the win. Alayna Harris (14) and Dorian Ilyes (10) led West York. Kiyanna Dowling (16) and Brooke Sargen (10) paced Suburban.

Cheyenne Proctor (15 points), Anne Bair (10 points) and Lily Natter (13 rebounds, six points, six blocks) led Gettysburg. Jordyn Jennings had 13 points for Northeastern.

Addison Malone (18) and Breana Grim (14) powered Eastern past K-D.

In D-III, the Bermudian girls tied unbeaten Delone Catholic for the division lead with 76-48 pounding of Biglerville.

Delone and Bermudian are both 7-0 in the division and will face off Monday in York Springs. Delone was idle Friday and sits at 15-0 overall. Bermudian is 13-1 overall.

In Bermudian's win vs. Biglerville, the Eagles were led by Hannah Chenault (24), Skyler West (21) and Bailey Oehmig (13). West is now within 22 points of 1,000 for her career.

York Catholic moved over the .500 mark overall at 9-8 and improved to 6-3 in D-III on Friday with a 52-34 win vs. Hanover. Sam Bulik (14), Gabby Coley (13) and Drew Kile (11) reached double digits for the Irish. Jaycie Miller had 14 points for Hanover (9-7, 1-6).

Christian School of York, meanwhile, earned a pivotal Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference victory over Mount Calvary Christian, 32-30, to improve to 11-2 overall. MCC fell to 10-4. CSY sits at No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. Linda Brown and Emma Bell had 13 points each for CSY.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.