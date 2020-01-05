CLOSE

Story Highlights York-Adams girls' basketball teams went 11-0 Saturday in nonleague games.

That included a 7-0 mark in the Lady Bulldog Showcase at West York.

The Y-A girls' teams also went 4-0 in other nonleague games on Saturday.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Addison Malone, seen here in a file photo, scored 14 points in the Golden Knights' 40-38 win over Manheim Central on Saturday at the Lady Bulldog Showcase at West York. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League girls' basketball programs flexed their muscles in a big way on Saturday.

Eleven Y-A girls' programs competed in nonleague action on Saturday and all 11 came away with victories.

And just for good measure, another York County team came away with a victory when York Country Day downed Dayspring Christian, 62-38.

Most of the success for the local girls' programs came in the Lady Bulldog Showcase at West York when the Y-A teams went 7 for 7.

York Catholic started things off with a 50-42 win over Shippensburg. That was followed by a pair of two-point victories by Y-A teams when Eastern York earned a 40-38 victory over Manheim Central and New Oxford grabbed a 43-41 triumph over Solanco.

Two of the best teams in the Y-A League then took to the court and earned impressive victories, with Red Lion routing Conestoga Valley, 51-14, and unbeaten Delone Catholic rolling past Downingtown East, 71-48.

Spring Grove and West York finished off the Y-A sweep with the Rockets downing Lower Dauphin, 64-47, and West York beating Red Land, 47-32.

Eastern, Delone earn impressive wins: The most impressive victories of the day at West York likely belonged to Eastern York and Delone.

The Golden Knights, coming off a disappointing 62-50 loss to West York on Friday night in a key Y-A Division II showdown, bounced back with a tight win over Manheim Central, led by Addison Malone's 14-point effort. Eastern improved to 8-3, while Manheim Central fell to 8-4.

Delone, meanwhile, stormed to its 11th-straight victory by routing a Class 6-A team from District 1, which is typically one of the strongest regions in the state for girls' basketball. The defending PIAA Class 3-A state champions were led by Giana Hoddinott (19 points), Maggie Hughes (15) and Brooke Lawyer (14). Downingtown East fell to 6-4.

Delone's next game on Tuesday is a Y-A D-III showdown at Bermudian Springs, which is also unbeaten at 9-0. Both teams are 4-0 in D-III.

West York went 2-0 over the weekend to improve to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in Y-A D-II. The Bulldogs are alone in first in the division. In Friday's win over Eastern, T'Azjah Generett led West York with 18 points, while Alyssa Zorbaugh pumped in 16. Breana Grim (17), Mara Weaver (13) and Victoria Zerbe (10) led Eastern. In West York's win over Red Land (0-10), the West York leaders were Zorbaugh (14) and Makennah Hoffman (10).

Lions, Wildcats prep for showdown with wins: Red Lion prepped for its monster Y-A D-I showdown against Dallastown on Tuesday by crushing Conestoga Valley (1-11) on Saturday to improve to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the division. Asia Eames (11), Makiah Shaw (11) and Julia Beiler (10) led Red Lion.

Dallastown will enter Tuesday's battle at Red Lion at 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the division after beating Spring Grove on Friday, 49-40, and Penn Manor (3-8) on Saturday, 49-44. In Friday's win vs. Spring Grove, Dallastown was led by Olivia Stein (14), Aniya Matthews (11) and Bria Beverly (10). Spring Grove was paced by Lexi Hoffman's 11 points. In Saturday's win vs. Penn Manor, Matthews led the Wildcats with 17 points, while D'Shantae Edwards scored 11.

Spring Grove rebounded from Friday's loss by beating Lower Dauphin (4-5) to improve to 6-3 overall. Hoffman (22), Haley Wagman (18) and Ella Kale (11) combined for 51 of the Rockets' points in that game.

York Catholic went 2-0 over the weekend to move to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in Y-A D-III. Drew Kile (19) and Gabby Coley (17) led YC to the win vs. Shippensburg (5-4).

Jayla Brown (16) and Morgan Adams (12) led New Oxford (2-8) over Solanco (5-7).

Other girls' action: In other nonleague girls' action on Saturday, York High (1-10) earned its first win of the season with a 58-48 win vs. McCaskey (3-9). Central York also rolled past Hershey, 54-35, and Gettysburg dominated Big Spring, 72-23.

Central is now 8-3 overall and 3-1 in Y-A D-I, while Hershey fell to 7-4. Sarah Berman's 18 points paced Central, while Bella Chimienti added 12.

There was one Y-A League game on Saturday, when Kennard-Dale defeated Dover, 45-23. K-D improved to 8-4 overall and 2-4 in D-II. Lexie Kopko led the Rams with 23​ points, while Jaedyn McKeon added 11. Brooke Bowman's 12 points led Dover.

Y-A boys go 3-2 in War of the Roses: While the Y-A boys' basketball teams weren't quite as successful as the girls on Saturday in nonleague action, the local boys did win the War of the Roses showcase at Hempfield with a 3-2 record vs. their Lancaster County rivals.

The Y-A League got wins from Eastern York (65-64 over Lancaster Mennonite), Central York (62-30 over Conestoga Valley) and York High (54-43 over Hempfield). York Catholic (68-36 vs. Lancaster Catholic) and West York (60-49 vs. Manheim Twp.) suffered losses at Hempfield.

Trevor Seitz (20), Dustin Cunningham (14) and Micah Myers (12) led Eastern (6-5) over Mennonite (6-5). Mitch Saxton scored 14 points to help Central move to 9-2 by dominating Conestoga Valley (3-10). Cameron Gallon and Branden Mutunga each had 16 points for York High (7-3) in its win vs. Hempfield (4-8).

York High's win over Hempfield came one night after a disappointing 52-43 loss to Northeastern in a Y-A D-I showdown. Northeastern, New Oxford and Central are now tied for first in D-I at 4-1. York High dropped to 3-2 and is tied with Dallastown for fourth in the division.

York Catholic fell to 4-7 and didn't have any double-digit scorers in its loss to a powerhouse Lancaster Catholic (9-1) team. Jared Shearer (15) and Ty Nalls (13) combined for 28 points for West York (5-5) in its defeat vs. Manheim Twp. (6-5).

In another nonleague boys' game of note on Saturday, Dallastown (7-3) dominated Penn Manor, 56-29. Roman Owens (15) and Michael Dickson (13) combined for 28 Dallastown points. Penn Manor dropped to 7-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.