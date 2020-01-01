CLOSE

Story Highlights The Lady Bulldog Showcase is set for Saturday at West York.

The girls' basketball event will feature seven games over a 12-hour span.

The War of the Roses boys' basketball tournament is also set for Saturday.

The War of the Roses event is set for Hempfield and will feature five games.

Buy Photo Alayna Harris and her West York teammates will compete in the Lady Bulldog Showcase on Saturday. The Bulldogs will play Red Land at 8 p.m. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Showcase Saturday looms for a dozen York-Adams League basketball teams.

Two major hoop extravaganzas — one for the boys and one for the girls — will provide the local programs an opportunity to see how they can fare against teams from outside of the Y-A region.

One of the events — the Lady Bulldog Showcase — will be held at West York High School and will feature seven girls’ games over a dozen hours, starting at 9:30 a.m. and likely ending around 9:30 p.m.

The boys’ showcase — the War of the Roses Tournament at Hempfield High School — is not quite as big, boasting five games, with each contest pitting a York County team vs. a Lancaster County team. The event in Lancaster County will begin at noon and likely end around 7:30 p.m.

Buy Photo Addison Malone, right, and her Eastern York teammates will compete in the Lady Bulldog Showcase on Saturday vs. Manheim Central. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The two marquee match-ups in the Lady Bulldog Showcase would appear to be Eastern York (7-2) vs. Manheim Central (7-3) at 11:15 a.m. and Delone Catholic (9-0) vs. Downingtown East (5-3) at 4:30 p.m.

They are the only two games at West York matching teams with winning records.

The Delone-Downingtown East contest should be particularly interesting. The Squirettes are the defending PIAA Class 3-A state champions and have been dominant this season. Only one of Delone’s nine wins this season have come by fewer than 19 points — a 52-44 victory over Pennridge (5-3).

Pennridge, like Downingtown East, is a 6-A school from District 1, which is traditionally one of the strongest girls’ basketball regions in the state for large schools.

The entire lineup for the Lady Bulldog Showcase is as follows:

►York Catholic (3-6) vs. Shippensburg (5-2), 9:30 a.m.

►Eastern York (7-2) vs. Manheim Central (7-3), 11:15 a.m.

►New Oxford (1-7) vs. Solanco (4-6), 1 p.m.

►Red Lion (8-1) vs. Conestoga Valley (1-9), 2:45 p.m.

►Delone Catholic (9-0) vs. Downingtown East (5-3), 4:30 p.m.

►Spring Grove (5-2) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-4), 6:15 p.m.

►West York (7-2) vs. Red Land (0-8), 8 p.m.

In the boys’ event at Hempfield, there are two games featuring teams with at least .500 records.

At 1:30 p.m., Eastern York (5-4) meets Lancaster Mennonite (6-3). That will be followed by West York (4-4) vs. Manheim Township (5-4).

The complete War of the Roses schedule is as follows:

►Lancaster Catholic (7-1) vs. York Catholic (3-6), noon.

►Lancaster Mennonite (6-3) vs. Eastern York (5-4), 1:30 p.m.

►Manheim Township (5-4) vs. West York (4-4), 3 p.m.

►Conestoga Valley (3-7) vs. Central York (6-2), 4:30 p.m.

►York High (6-2) vs. Hempfield (3-7), 6 p.m.

Big league games set for Friday: Before the showcase events on Saturday, there are some pivotal Y-A League contests set for Friday night.

In boys’ action, York High (6-2 overall) will visit Northeastern (8-2) in a key Division I battle. Both teams are 3-1 in D-I and tied for first with New Oxford and Central York.

There are two important girls’ games scheduled for Friday.

In D-I, defending Y-A League champion Dallastown (6-2) plays host to Spring Grove (5-2). The Wildcats are 3-0 in the division, while Spring Grove is 2-1. Red Lion leads the division at 4-0.

If the Wildcats can survive Friday’s battle vs. the Rockets, they’ll face an even more important D-I battle on Tuesday at rival Red Lion.

In D-II, Eastern York is at West York on Friday night. Both teams will enter at 7-2 overall. The West York girls lead the division at 4-0, while Eastern is second at 3-1.

That contest is being billed as Hall of Fame Gameday, with the West York Girls’ Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct its first class of members.

Coach Donna Baron and former players Zona Smith and Tina Weikert are scheduled to be recognized.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.