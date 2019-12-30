CLOSE

The Eastern York boys' basketball team started an unusual and busy Monday with a nonleague 53-45 triumph against visiting Spring Grove.

It was the first of two games in one day for the Golden Knights, who played host to ELCO in another nonleague contest on Monday evening in Wrightsville.

Unfortunately for the Knights, the second game didn't go quite as well. Eastern fell to ELCO, 75-51.

Eastern is now 5-4. Spring Grove dropped to 1-8. ELCO improved to 7-2.

The Knights trailed 23-19 at halftime vs. Spring Grove, but used a 19-10 third-quarter surge to take control. Trevor Seitz poured in 20 points for Eastern, while Micah Myers added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Sawmiller chipped in 12 points. David Smith Jr. paced Spring Grove with 14 points.

In the loss to ELCO, Seitz again led Eastern with 12 points.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

New state rankings released: The Sunbury Daily Item has released its latest state boys' basketball rankings.

The York-Adams League doesn't have any teams in the top 10 in any of the six classifications, but five Y-A teams are listed under "Others to Watch." They are Central York (6-2 in Class 6-A), Gettysburg (8-0 in 5-A), York High (6-2 in 5-A), Northeastern (8-2 in 5-A) and New Oxford (7-2 in 5-A).

Another York County team, Northern York (6-2), is also listed under "Others to Watch" in 5-A.

Northeastern had been ranked No. 8 in 5-A in the previous ranking, but dropped out of the top 10 after a loss to Gettysburg.

K-D's Day reaches milestone: Kennard-Dale High School boys' basketball standout Carter Day recently went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Day, a 5-foot, 9-inch guard, is enjoying a stellar junior season. Over eight games, he is averaging 30.1 points per game, which leads the York-Adams League. He is second in the league in 3-pointers made at 23.

Northeastern rolls past Dover: The Northeastern Bobcats rolled to a 77-31 nonleague boys' basketball decision over Dover on Monday evening.

Northeastern improved to 8-2 with the win. Dover fell to 2-7.

The Bobcats had four players in double figures: Karron Mallory (14 points), Brandon Michael (14 points), Quay Mulbah (13 points) and Andrew Brodbeck (11 points).

Dover was paced by Adam Jovicevic with 11 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West York wins consolation game: West York earned a 49-40 triumph over Palmyra on Monday evening in the consolation game of the Manheim Township Holiday Tournament.

West York improved to 7-2. Palmyra fell to 3-6. West York's Makennah Hoffman was named to the all-tournament team.

Against Palmyra, West York was led by Alainna Hopta (17 points), Alayna Harris (13 points) and Hoffman (12 points). The Bulldogs used a 26-17 edge in the middle two quarters to earn the win.

