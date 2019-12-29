Buy Photo Red Lion head coach Don Dimoff screams at his team as they face Wilson in the District 3-AAAA semi-finals, Tuesday February 28, 2012. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League basketball teams won a ton of hardware over the weekend in holiday tournament action.

Five Y-A boys’ teams and eight league girls’ programs captured tournament championships.

The local boys’ champions were Northeastern, New Oxford, Gettysburg, Littlestown and Fairfield.

On the girls’ side, the Y-A titlists were Central York, Red Lion, Eastern York, Kennard-Dale, Delone Catholic, Bermudian Springs, Littlestown and Hanover. The Christian School of York girls also won a tournament championship.

Girls’ highlights: The girls’ championships were highlighted by a milestone victory for Red Lion’s Don Dimoff, who collected his 500th career win.

The Lions won the Solanco event by beating the host team in the championship, 46-34. That followed a 40-30 win over Penn Manor on Friday.

Makiah Shaw poured in 22 points in the Lions’ win on Friday, while Chloe Tollinger added 14 in the final on Saturday. Red Lion improved to 8-1 overall.

Buy Photo Central York's Emily Prowell, seen at left in a file photo, scored 46 points in two games over the weekend to help the Panthers win their own holiday tournament title. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Central York girls, meanwhile, moved to 6-3 by winning its own tournament in dominant fashion, beating Susquehannock in the semifinals, 62-24, and York Catholic in the final, 60-28.

Central’s Emily Prowell was named the MVP after pouring in 31 points in the title game and 15 points in the semifinal win. Also making the all-tournament team were York Catholic’s Gabby Coley and Gabbie Tully and Central’s Georgia Panopoulos.

On Friday, the Eastern York girls took their own tournament with a 64-55 win vs. Spring Grove. Mara Weaver’s 17 points led the Golden Knights, who improved to 7-2. Lexi Hoffman also had 17 points for Spring Grove, which dropped to 5-2.

The Kennard-Dale girls are 7-3 overall after winning the Big Spring event with a 40-23 pounding of the host team in the final. Three players scored all of K-D’s points in the final: Jaedyn McKeon (20), Chandler Swanson (11) and Lexie Kopko (10). The Rams beat Harrisburg in the semifinals on Thursday, 50-45.

The CSY girls won their own tournament on Friday with a 35-25 triumph over Newport. Linda Brown had 16 points for CSY (7-2).

Delone Catholic and Bermudian Springs both remained unbeaten in girls’ action with tournament crowns. Delone won the Boyertown event to improve to move to 9-0, while Bermudian won its own event to move to 8-0. Delone rolled past Villa Joseph Marie in the Boyertown championship, 65-37, while Bermudian downed Greenwood, 56-47, to win its crown. Brooke Lawyer (22), Makennah Mummert (17) and Gianna Hoddinott (16) combined for 55 of Delone’s points in its title win.

Hanover (8-2) won its own girls’ title with a 49-42 win over Oley Valley, paced by 23 points from Jaycie Miller.

The Littlestown girls (5-4) took the Annville-Cleona crown with a 45-31 win vs. the host school.

Boys’ highlights: The Northeastern boys earned a pair of dominating wins to take the West York tournament and improve to 7-2. The Bobcats beat Conrad Weiser in the semifinal, 64-41, and West York in the title game, 68-51.

Gettysburg remained the only unbeaten boys’ team (8-0) in the Y-A League by winning its own tournament, beating Chambersburg (60-56 in the final) and Red Land (68-36 in a semifinal).

The New Oxford boys won their own tournament with a 54-46 triumph vs. Waynesboro in the title game. Addul Janneh’s 19 points led the Colonials in the final. New Oxford (7-2) crushed Bermudian in the semifinals, 78-28.

The Littlestown boys won the Northern Lebanon event with a 58-44 win vs. Annville-Cleona. Jayden Weishaar’s 22 points paced the Bolts, who improved to 6-2. Weishaar had 27 points in Littlestown’s 82-53 semifinal win over Tulpehocken.

The Fairfield boys beat Dayspring Christian, 62-26 to win the Christian School of York title. Eric Ball’s 13 points led Fairfield (4-5).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.