Buy Photo Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman shoots over the block of Meredith Horst of Garden Spot during the Eastern York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spring Grove will face off against the host school on Friday night in an all-York County title game at the Eastern York Rotary Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman poured in 16 points to lead the Rockets to a 66-33 semifinal victory over Garden Spot on Thursday night. Leah Kale and Haley Wagman added 12 points apiece for Spring Grove, which is now 5-1 overall, while Garden Spot fell to 2-7.

Eastern York, meanwhile, captured a 49-26 triumph over Conrad Weiser. Addison Malone had 12 points to lead the Golden Knights, while Mara Weaver added 11. Eastern improved to 6-2. Conrad Weiser fell to 2-6.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 48, Dayspring Christian 27: Emma Bell pumped in 21 points to lead CSY to the win in the semifinals of its own holiday tournament. Linda Brown added 12 points for CSY, which improved to 6-2. CSY will face Newport in Friday's final. Newport beat Fairfield in the other semifinal, 44-34. Fairfield will meet Dayspring in the consolation contest. Newport is 2-5. Fairfield is 1-7. Dayspring is 1-6.

Kennard-Dale 50, Harrisburg 45: At the Big Spring Tournament, the Rams advanced to the title game against the host school, which beat Carlisle in the other semifinal, 49-11. K-D improved to 6-3. Big Spring is 4-3.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 68, Red Land 36: At Gettysburg, Quadir Copeland led the Warriors to the title game of their own tournament with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Gettysburg will face Chambersburg in Friday's championship. Chambersburg rolled past South Western in the other semifinal, 74-41. Gettysburg is 7-0 and Chambersburg is 6-2. South Western fell to 1-8 and Red Land fell to 0-8. The Mustangs and the Patriots will meet in the consolation contest.