Story Highlights Kennard-Dale's Carter Day is the top boys' scorer in the York-Adams League.

Day is averaging 31.7 points per game. Eastern's Trevor Seitz is second at 24.6.

Red Lion's Makiah Shaw is the top girls' scorer at 20.3.

Carter Day (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CARTER DAY'S HUDL PAGE)

The divisional races in the York-Adams League are heating up in both boys' and girls' basketball.

So, too, are the individual races to lead the league in scoring.

Heading into the holiday break, a pair of juniors sit atop the rankings.

Kennard-Dale’s Carter Day has been nothing short of terrific so far this season. In six contests, Day has tallied a whopping 190 points for a 31.7 points-per-game average. The 5-foot, 9-inch K-D standout has surpassed the 40-point plateau twice already this season — 40 in the opener against Littlestown and 44 against Eastern York back on Dec. 17.

On the girls’ side, Red Lion forward Makiah Shaw gained the lead this past week with a trio of strong outings. Shaw scored a career-high 30 points against South Western back on Dec. 12 before following that up with 22-point and 18-point performances vs. Spring Grove and York High, respectively. For the season, Shaw is averaging 20.3 points per contest.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Makiah Shaw is the leading girls' basketball scorer in the York-Adams League at 20.3 points per game. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Day has more of a cushion than Shaw at this time, but both races are close. Trevor Seitz of Eastern York is second at 24.6 ppg, while Littlestown’s Jayden Weishaar is averaging 21.2 ppg.

Entering last week, Bermudian Springs' Hannah Chenault paced the girls’ side. The sophomore is still averaging a very strong 17.8 points per contest, but the Eagles' scoring depth is doing her no favors in boosting her scoring output.

Unbeaten Bermudian has had a different leading scoring in four of the team’s six contests so far. Chenault scored 20 in the opener against Lancaster Catholic. She followed that up with a career-high 32 points in a triumph over York County Day. Chenault also poured in 23 points Saturday against New Oxford, but teammate Skyler West paced the Eagles with 27 points.

Spring Grove’s Ella Kale (16.2 ppg) is third, followed closely by York Suburban’s Alyssa Hocker (16.0 ppg) and Delone Catholic’s Gianna Hoddinott (15.9 ppg). West is sixth in the league at 15.0 ppg.

In the team scoring race, Northeastern leads the boys’ side at 69.3 points per game. Gettysburg is second at 68.2 ppg, while Littlestown is third at 67.0 ppg.

For the girls’ side, Bermudian has a healthy edge over unbeaten Delone. The Eagles are averaging 70.7 points per contest while the Squirettes are at 63.9 ppg.

Free throws: Day is also atop the league in another statistic — foul shooting.

For the season, among players who have recorded at least 10 attempts, Day has taken 31 while knocking down 28 of them. That’s good for 90.3%.

Fairfield’s Eric Ball is close behind at 85.2% (23 of 27), while York Suburban's Savon Sutton is third at 83.3% (10 of 12).

For the girls, Dallastown’s Liv Stein is a perfect 12 of 12 at the line so far this season. York Catholic’s Sam Bulik is close behind at 11 of 12 (91.7%) while Red Lion’s Julia Beiler and Bermudian’s Bailey Oehmig are tied for third at 87.5% (14 of 16).

K-D senior Chandler Swanson is 11 of 13, good for 84.6%.

The York Suburban boys (76.2%) and Biglerville girls (69.1%) are the top foul shooting teams at this point.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Trevor Seitz leads the York-Adams League in 3-pointers with 25. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Long-range snipers: While Seitz trails Day in the scoring race, the Eastern senior has a comfortable lead in made 3-point shots.

Seitz has knocked down a league-best 25 3-pointers, seven better than K-D’s Zach Waltrup and nine better than Day.

Like Day, Chenault is atop two categories. The Bermudian standout has converted a league-high 24 3-pointers. Hanover's Jayce Miller (19) and Tianna Gray (16) are not far behind. Central York’s Sarah Berman is fourth with 15 3-pointers.

In the team 3-point race, Eastern tops out with 46 on the boys’ side. Northeastern and Littlestown are tied for second with 40 apiece.

On the girls’ side, Bermudian tops the list with 53. Hanover is second with 45, while West York and Dallastown are tied for third with 38 each.

Note: Stats are compiled through results sent to the York Dispatch, as well as yaiaascores@comcast.net. Not all results have been received. Any updates on corrections to the statistics should be sent to yaiaascores@comcast.net. All of the statistics are through Sunday's games.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.