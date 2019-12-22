CLOSE

Story Highlights Six boys' basketball teams are within one game of first in York-Adams Division I.

Gettysburg leads D-II and is the only Y-A boys' team with an unbeaten overall record.

Three Y-A girls' teams have unbeaten overall marks: Red Lion, Delone and Bermudian.

Buy Photo Central York's Gabe Guidinger, center, seen here in a file photo, had 19 points on Friday night in the Panthers' big win at New Oxford. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Each of the major contenders in the York-Adams Division I boys' basketball race has now played four division games.

Each of those teams still has 10 D-I games left on its schedule.

At this point, there is one guarantee — none of those teams will finish with a perfect division record.

Central York made sure of that Friday night when the Panthers earned a dominating 63-39 road victory over New Oxford, which had been the last D-I unbeaten. Gabe Guidinger's 19-point effort led the way for the Panthers.

In another key D-I contest Friday, York High grabbed a 49-42 win over Red Lion behind 14 points from Kelvin Matthews. Mike Drew's 19 points paced Red Lion.

So, entering the Christmas season, the D-I race has no clear-cut favorite. In fact, there are four teams tied for the division lead at 3-1 (New Oxford, Central York, York High and Northeastern) and two more (Red Lion and Dallastown) are just one game off the lead at 2-2. All of those teams boast winning overall records — Central and Northeastern are each 5-1, New Oxford is 5-2, York High is 4-2 and Red Lion and Dallastown are each 4-3.

Given the early-season parity, it would be a major surprise if the eventual D-I winner didn't end the season with at least two, and more likely, three division losses. And the chances of one team taking the outright division crown also seems unlikely. A shared championship among two or three teams appears more likely.

It should make for a captivating four-week, 10-game run to the championship when D-I play resumes on Friday, Jan. 3, and ends on Friday, Jan. 28.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Aiden Hughley, left, seen here in a file photo, had 20 points in the Trojans' win vs. Dover on Friday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Unbeaten Gettysburg leads D-II boys' race: The D-II boys' race is a different story, at least for now.

Gettysburg is the lone unbeaten boys' team remaining in the entire Y-A League at 5-0 overall and is 2-0 in D-II. The Warriors seem to have established themselves as the D-II favorites.

York Suburban and West York are both 2-1 in the division, while Kennard-Dale is 1-1. Aiden Hughley pumped in 20 points in Suburban's 58-41 win vs. Dover on Friday. That same night, West York rolled past Susquehannock, 73-48.

Eastern York had a chance to move into a tie with Gettysburg on Friday night, but dropped a 67-45 decision on the road. Quadir Copeland poured in 23 points for the Warriors and continues to stake his claim as one of the league's premier players. Trevor Seitz pumped in 21 in a losing cause for Eastern, which is now 2-2 in the division.

One D-II player who is excelling under the radar is K-D's Carter Day, a junior who is just 12 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He scored 32 points in Thursday's 66-51 loss to East Pennsboro and had 44 in Tuesday's 79-65 setback vs. Eastern York. That's 76 points over the course of just two games. The Rams are 2-4 overall.

York Tech, Littlestown tied for D-III boys' lead: There was a major D-III boys' upset on Friday night.

Delone Catholic, which entered at 1-6 overall, handed its parochial rival, York Catholic, its first divisional loss, 52-43. The Squires did it on the road, getting a combined 26 points from Matt Rineman (14) and Corbyn Keller (12). Ben Nelson-Moir (12 points) and Nick Phillips (11) paced York Catholic, which fell to 3-1 in D-III.

York Tech and defending champion Littlestown are tied for the division lead at 3-0. Tech moved to 5-1 overall on the season with 62-42 pounding of Biglerville on Friday, while Littlestown downed Bermudian Springs, 53-45. In its win vs. Biglerville, Tech's Abdias Hernandez exploded for 36 points, including five 3-pointers.

Tech visits Littlestown on Friday, Jan. 3.

In another D-III game of note from Friday, Hanover outlasted Fairfield 77-76 in a triple-overtime thriller. Zyaire Myers had 19 points to pace Hanover, while Eric Ball had 26 points in a losing cause.

Red Lion, Dallastown headed for D-I girls' showdown: Arch-rivals Red Lion and Dallastown remained on top of the D-I girls' race over the weekend.

Red Lion rolled over York High on Thursday, 58-16, to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the division. Makiah Shaw scored 18 points and Kamauri Gordon-bey added 16 for the Lions. Red Lion coach Don Dimoff is now just a couple of wins shy of 500 career victories.

Dallastown (5-2 overall, 3-0 in D-I), the defending D-I champ, stayed right on Red Lion's heels with a 61-45 beating of South Western on Friday. The Wildcats' balanced attack did not have a single double-digit scorer in that win.

Dallastown is at Red Lion on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Spring Grove (4-1 overall) and Central York (4-3 overall) are both 2-1 in D-I action. Central rolled past New Oxford on Friday, 57-25, powered by a 10-point effort from Abby McFerren.

Buy Photo West York's Alyssa Zorbaugh, right, seen here in a file photo, had 17 points on Friday in West York's win over Northeastern. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Good weekend for West York in D-II girls' race: The West York girls enjoyed a very successful weekend.

Friday, the Bulldogs beat a much-improved Northeastern side, 51-47, to move to 4-0 in D-II action. Alyssa Zorbaugh's 17 points powered the Bulldogs, who are alone in first in the division. Jordyn Jennings had 21 points for the Bobcats.

Saturday, West York took a crossover thriller over Central, 60-59, to move to 6-1 overall, with the Bulldogs' only loss coming to unbeaten Delone Catholic. In the win vs. Central, Alainna Hopta (21 points) and Alayna Harris (12 points) led West York. Bella Chimienti (11), Sarah Berman (11), Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (11) and Emily Prowell (10) each reached double digits in scoring for Central.

In a related note, West York senior Makennah Hoffman recently committed to continue her basketball career for York College.

Eastern York (5-2 overall) is second in the division at 3-1 after a 41-36 loss to Gettysburg on Friday. The Warriors are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Mara Weaver (11) and Victoria Zerbe (10) split 21 Eastern points. Taylor Richardson's 16 points led Gettysburg.

York Suburban moved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the division with a 66-35 victory over Dover on Saturday. Maddison Perring (17), Kiyanna Dowling (15) and Alyssa Hocker (12) led Suburban. Ashley Goebeler led Dover with 15 points.

Defending division champ Kennard-Dale dropped to 1-3 in the division and 5-3 overall with a 34-24 loss to Susquehannock on Friday. The Warriors are 4-3 and 2-2 in D-II.

Delone, Bermudian lead way in D-III girls' race: The D-III girls' race continues to look like a two-team battle.

Delone Catholic is 7-0 overall and 3-0 in D-III after a 61-32 home triumph over rival York Catholic, which fell to 2-4 and 2-2. The defending PIAA Class 3-A state champion Squirettes have yet to be challenged this season, winning each of its games by at least 19 points. Brooke Lawyer's 20 points led Delone.

Bermudian Springs, meanwhile, is 6-0 and 3-0 after an 84-38 dismantling of Littlestown on Friday, powered by a combined 52 points from Lillian Peters (20), Skyler West (17) and Bailey Oehmig (15). Bermudian has won each of its games by at least 10 points, including a 71-59 victory over D-I New Oxford on Saturday. West had 27 points in that contest, while Hannah Chenault added 23.

Delone is at Bermudian on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.