The high school boys’ basketball season is less than two weeks old.

None of the local teams have played more than five games.

Still, there is exactly one York-Adams League team that is still unbeaten — the Gettysburg Warriors at 3-0 overall.

Gettysburg did not play over the weekend after having its Friday game vs. Dover postponed.

Dallastown and Central York both entered Friday’s action with unblemished marks and both woke up Saturday morning with one loss.

Dallastown dropped a 41-39 decision to York High in a defensive struggle, while Central York fell to Northeastern, 65-59.

In York High’s win, Branden Matunga led the Bearcats with 11 points.

In Northeastern’s win, Nate Wilson (17)​, Kaden Hamilton (14), Maurice Capo (12) and Karron Mallory (12)​ each reached double digits in points. Central was paced by Evan Eisenhart and Nolan Hubbs with 15 points each, while Taylor Wrights-Rawls added 11.

That leaves York High (3-1 overall) and New Oxford (4-1 overall) as the only unbeaten teams in D-I action at 2-0. Central York (3-1), Dallastown (3-2) and Northeastern (3-1) follow at 1-1. All five of those teams are expected to slug it out over the course of the next couple of months for the division crown.

Here are some other weekend basketball highlights from the York-Adams League:

York Suburban boys surging: Gettysburg, York Suburban and Kennard-Dale, meanwhile, are tied for the D-II lead at 1-0.

Suburban enjoyed a big weekend with two wins, beating Eastern York on Friday, 74-52, in its D-II opener and pounding James Buchanan in a nonleague contest on Saturday, 63-27.

Against Eastern, Suburban used a balanced attack to offset a 26-point outburst by Eastern’s Trevor Seitz. Aiden Hughley (14), Cameron Brewer (13), Alon Gorham (12) and Anthony Brown (11) each hit double digits in scoring for Suburban. Hughley also had 14 points in the win vs. JB.

Suburban is now 4-1 overall, which is a marked improvement over last year, when the Trojans finished 8-13, and a huge leap forward from two years ago, when Suburban won just one game overall.

Irish in first in D-III boys’ race: In D-III, York Catholic (2-2 overall) leads the way at 2-0, while defending champion Littlestown (2-1 overall) and York Tech (3-1 overall) are each 1-0 in the division.

Freshman Luke Forjan, who had 20 points in a 59-32 pounding of Bermudian Springs on Friday, has been an early-season standout for the Fighting Irish.

The Irish dropped a 29-27 overtime decision to Berks Catholic on Saturday in another low-scoring battle.

Northeastern girls pull off big upset: In girls’ basketball action, Northeastern probably pulled off the biggest surprise of the weekend when the Bobcats knocked off previously unbeaten Kennard-Dale on Friday night, 36-31.

That left K-D at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-II. Northeastern, meanwhile, won its second straight game to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in D-II.

The Bobcats are coming off a season when they went 6-16 overall and 2-12 in D-II. The Rams, meanwhile, are the defending D-II champions and return a strong group from its 23-5 team from a season ago.

That left West York (3-1 overall) and Eastern York (4-1 overall) tied for first in D-II at 2-0. Suburban (3-1 overall) is tied with K-D and Northeastern at 1-1.

Eastern earned an impressive 54-28 victory over Suburban on Friday, behind 15-point efforts from Mara Weaver and Breana Grim.

Spring Grove, Red Lion tied atop D-I girls’ race: Spring Grove (4-0 overall) and Red Lion are tied atop the D-I girls’ race at 2-0. Both the Rockets and the Lions are also 4-0 overall.

Lexi Hoffman’s 19-point effort led Spring Grove in a 61-31 win vs. New Oxford on Friday. She got double-digit support from Ella Kale (14) and Haley Wagman (13).

Defending champion Dallastown (3-2 overall) is alone in third in D-I at 1-0.

Bermudian emerges as threat in D-III: In the D-III girls’ race, Bermudian Springs has stamped itself as real threat in D-III after rolling past perennial power York Catholic on Friday night, 57-41.

Delone Catholic and York Catholic have traditionally dominated D-III over the past two decades, but the Eagles now stand at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in division.

The defending PIAA Class 3-A state champion Squirettes look strong again at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in division.

York Catholic fell to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Bermudian and Delone won’t face off until Jan. 7 in at York Springs.

