Buy Photo York High's Clovis Gallon Jr, left, takes the ball to the hoop against Littlestown's Logan Collins during a York-Adams League boys' basketball semifinal game in February. Both Gallon and Collins will compete for a team of Pennsylvania all-stars that will take on a group of Maryland all-stars on Saturday night at Harrisburg Christian. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Some of the best players in the York-Adams League will be on the court this weekend during an annual senior all-star basketball showcase at Harrisburg Christian.

In all, more than a dozen Y-A players were selected for the eight-game event sponsored by pahoops.org. That includes four of the six Y-A League players of the year from the 2018-19 season.

The premier contests are Saturday night when top Pennsylvania players take on Maryland all-stars in both boys' and girls' action.

The Y-A League has two players in each of those high-profile games.

In the Pennsylvania-Maryland girls' game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Bradi Zumbrum and Dee McCormick of PIAA Class 3-A state champion Delone Catholic are set to compete. The 6-foot Zumbrum was the Y-A Division III Player of the Year this past season, averaging 11.7 points per game. Her Squirettes won the D-III championship without suffering a division loss.

In the boys' game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, York High's Clovis Gallon Jr. and Littlestown's Logan Collins are on the Pennsylvania roster. Gallon was the Y-A D-I Player of the Year this season, while Collins won the same award in D-III. They each helped their teams win division crowns, while Gallon also led the Bearcats to the Y-A playoff crown. Gallon averaged 18.3 ppg this season, while Collins was second in the league at 22.0 ppg.

Buy Photo Bradi Zumbrum hugs teammate Dee McCormick after Delone Catholic defeated Dunmore 49-43 in the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship game on Thursday, March 21. Both Zumbrum and McCormick will compete for the Pennsylvania all-stars in a game vs. Maryland all-stars on Saturday night at Harrisburg Christian. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The other members of the Pennsylvania boys' team are: Bishop McDevitt's Tarajae Davis, Lower Dauphin's Luke Hedrick, Lower Dauphin's Will Bowen, Carlisle's Howie Rankine, Bethlehem Catholic's Justin Paz, Trinity's Patrick Walker, Huntingdon's Nick Rigby, Susquehanna Township's Bill Folk and Franklin's Tyus Wood.

The other members of the Pennsylvania girls' team are: Lancaster Catholic's KiKi Jefferson, Bishop McDevitt's Olvia Fasick, Trinity's Kassidy Ingram, Bishop McDevitt's Treasure George, Lancaster Catholic's Peyton Jacquis, Harrisburg's Dajahnae Brannon, Weatherly's Emily Zocsin, Trinity's Sunshine McCrae, Berlin Brothers Valley's Zoie Smith, Cedar Cliff's Natalie Sassano and Abington's Kassondra Brown.

Other games: Three other Y-A boys' players are set to play in the East Coast South-East Coast North boys' game at 6 p.m. Saturday. All three will play for East Coast South.

That trio is led by Dover's Elijah Sutton, the Y-A League's leading scorer this season at 22.8 ppg. Sutton was the D-II Player of the Year. York Tech's Terence Romey (21.6 ppg) and Eastern York's Demonte Martin (14.1 ppg) are also scheduled to play in that game.

In the Pennsylvania North-Pennsylvania South boys' game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Biglerville's Drew Riley and Bermudian Springs' Cameron Campana will play for the North team.

Northeastern's Camryn Maxfield will play for the Girls' National All-Stars in Saturday's first game at 3:30 p.m. vs. the Girls' American All-Stars.

Four Y-A players will compete in the boys' game at 6 p.m. Friday. Campana will play for the Keystone All-Stars, while Eastern York's Bryce Henise and Kade Wiley and Susquehannock's Will Ogude will play for the Mid-Atlantic All-Stars.

There are also games Friday at 7:15 p.m. (Girls' Capital Area All-Stars vs. Girls' Pennsylvania All-Stars) and at 8:30 p.m. (Boys' Capital Area All-Stars vs. Boys' Pennsylvania All-Stars), but there are no Y-A players participating in either of those games.

For the complete rosters for all of the games, visit pahoops.org.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.