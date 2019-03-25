Story Highlights Doug Fink coached at Penn State York for 25 years. He retired in 2016 after 35 years of teaching at Tech.

Fink takes over for Jim Collins, who saw historic success the past two seasons.

Fink said he hopes to "maintain the culture" that Collins set at York Tech.

Doug Fink (Photo: Photo courtesy of York Tech)

Former Penn State York men’s basketball coach Doug Fink is taking over the York Tech boys’ basketball program.

Fink, who became PSY’s leading scorer during his playing days, is taking over for Jim Collins, who said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve always been interested in coaching,” said Fink, who coached at PSY for 25 years, with nine years as the head coach. “I was away from it for a while. It got to the point where my son is going away to college next year, and my daughter moved out. It’s something that gets me out of the house.”

The York Suburban graduate was a math teacher at York Tech for 35 years before retiring in 2016. After his retirement, he spent the next three years as the York Tech boys’ basketball junior high assistant coach.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Fink said.

The Spartans are graduating one of their best senior classes in program history. Terence Romey, Jahkwan Batty and Jamal Jackson led York Tech to back to back York-Adams League tournaments for the first time in school history. The Spartans went 14-9 each of the last two seasons.

Buy Photo York Tech Head Coach Jim Collins looks out onto the court during boys' basketball action against Biglerville at York County School of Technology in York Township, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

“I want to continue the culture that Jim created,” Fink said. “The graduating seniors weren’t just good basketball players; they were really good kids. The kids still in the program are really good kids, too. I want to maintain that culture.”

Collins said his decision to step down is to spend more time watching his children play sports.

“For me, it was about my daughter. She’s in ninth grade this year, and she plays basketball for Red Lion. I would like to see some of her games,” Collins said. “My son is 11, and he plays baseball all the time. I’d like to spend some time with him.”

He said Fink is a great person to take over the revived York Tech program.

“He is very excited,” Collins said. “He loves basketball. He has a passion for the game. He loves to teach.”

PREP NOTES

York High football adds state power to schedule: The York City School Board on Wednesday approved the York High football team’s season-opening game at District 7 powerhouse Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

The Week Zero game, which is part of a showcase called “WPIAL vs. Everyone,” will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. The game will be played at George Novak Field at the Wolvarena, which is home to Woodland Hills High School and seats about 12,000. It's considered one of the top high school stadiums in the state.

The Bearcats are dropping their season-opening game against longtime rival Reading to play in the showcase.

PCC, a Class 6-A school, has appeared in five state title games since 2004 in the PIAA’s largest classification.

The showcase will give the six visiting teams to western Pennsylvania hotel rooms, meals and other amenities.

York High's football program has been resurgent in the past couple of years under Russ Stoner, going a combined 20-4 overall, including a share of the York-Adams Division I title in each of those seasons.

York Suburban boys’ lacrosse donates equipment to nonprofit: The captains on the York Suburban boys’ lacrosse team recently launched an initiative to donate the school’s old lacrosse equipment to a nonprofit organization.

Grow Lacrosse The Globe is an organization that provides used lacrosse equipment to Uganda and Kenya to spread the game.

Justin Shocker, Mikey Igo, Evan LeCates and Dominic Corto, with assistance from head coach Frank Corto, donated four boxes to Grow Lacrosse The Globe. They will be shipped to Uganda.

To donate or to get involved, visit growlacrossetheglobe.org.

Dallastown off to unbeaten start in boys' tennis: The Dallastown boys' tennis team is traditionally one of the best programs in District 3.

This year is looking no different.

The Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I on Monday with a 5-0 triumph at South Western.

Dallastown, which finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A Team Tournament in 2018, is again led by Holden Koons, who has already committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for James Madison. Koons is also the defending District 3 3-A singles champion.

Koons earned a 6-0, 6-0 win vs. South Western on Monday. Jack Lynam and Noah May also earned straight-set singles wins for the Wildcats on Monday. Cameron Koons/Aryan Saharan and Vincent Villani/Dylan Patel won in straight sets in doubles.

Y-A League all-star teams released: The York-Adams League all-star games will be played Sunday at West York High School. The girls’ game will start at 1 p.m., and the two boys’ contests will follow.

The boys' all-star games are split into two contests against the Lancaster-Lebanon League all-stars. The first game will be the Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A all-star game, and the second contest will be the 5-A and 6-A game.

Here are the York-Adams rosters:

GIRLS

North team:

Coaches: Gerry Eckenrode, Delone Catholic; Kevin Bankos, York Catholic.

Players: Katie Fabbri, Central York; Dee McCormick, Delone Catholic; Riley Vingsen, Delone Catholic; Maggie Wells, Delone Catholic; Bradi Zumbrum, Delone Catholic; Cassidy Arnold, Eastern York; Mattie Heath, Hanover; Kiana Smith, New Oxford; Daelyn Stabler, New Oxford; Gina Citrone, York Catholic; Katy Radar, York Catholic; Elise Mears, York Suburban.

South team:

Coaches: Kevin Klunk, South Western; David Schreiner, Susquehannock.

Players: Lily Jamison, Dallastown; Sam Miller, Dallastown; Megan Halczuk, Kennard-Dale; Megan Thomas, Kennard-Dale; Alleney Klunk, Red Lion; Riley Miller, Red Lion; Taylor Geiman, South Western; Maddy McMaster, South Western; Madi Wisensale, South Western; Brooklyn Naylor, Spring Grove; Jayla Galbreath, Susquehannock; Jaden Walker, Susquehannock.

BOYS

2-A, 3-A, 4-A team

Coach: John Forster, Littlestown.

Players: Logan Collins, Littlestown; Jakob Lane, Littlestown; Dan Gazman, Littlestown; Demonte Martin, Eastern York; Bryce Henise, Eastern York; Evan Brady, Delone Catholic; Drew Riley, Biglerville; Gavin Parker, Biglerville; Kwame Myers, Hanover; Will Ogude, Susquehannock; Terence Romey, York Tech; Jahkwan Batty, York Tech.

BOYS

5-A, 6-A team

Coach: Clovis Gallon Sr., York High.

Players: Clovis Gallon Jr., York High; Marquise McClean, York High; Keith Davis, Dover; Elijah Sutton, Dover; Victor Dorm, Dover; Alex McClellan, West York; Andrew LaManna, West York; Braden Richard, Central York; Phil Douglass, Red Lion; Jaren Rex, New Oxford, Larry Hunt, Central York; Justin Gruver, New Oxford.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.