Brothers Clovis Gallon Jr. and Cameron Gallon talk after York High's win over New Oxford in the York-Adams League tournament championship.

Clovis Gallon Jr. of York High drives past Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck in a game earlier this season. Gallon Jr. was named the Y-A League Division I Player of the Year by the league's coaches last week.

The York-Adams League boys' basketball coaches released their all-star teams last week, naming York High's Clovis Gallon Jr., Dover's Elijah Sutton and Littlestown's Logan Collins as their divisional players of the year.

Gallon Jr. was the top player on the best team in the Y-A League, leading the York High Bearcats to a Division I title, a league tournament championship, a district 5-A semifinal appearance and a state playoff victory.

The 6-foot, 5-inch senior guard paced the Bearcats with 18.3 points per game, which ranked seventh in the league. He tallied 530 points in 29 games and was sixth in the league with 65 3-pointers. He shot 79.2 percent from the line.

Gallon Jr. said he was motivated heading into last offseason after being left off the all-star list a season ago.

"I honestly wasn’t surprised," Gallon Jr. said. "I was really motivated to get Player of the Year coming into the year. I wasn’t on first team last year. I wasn't on second team. I wasn't even an honorable mention."

Gallon Jr. also praised his teammates that made the list: senior forward Marquise McClean and senior guards Edward Minter and Jaevon Woodyard.

"Marquise earned first team, averaging almost a double double," Gallon Jr. said. "I think (Woodyard) deserved to be on the list, too, and Ed was the heart of our team. He brought a lot of energy on the floor."

Playing for his father, Clovis Gallon Sr., Gallon Jr. said his four years at York High have been "nothing but progress." The Bearcats struggled in his first two seasons, but enjoyed playoff success last year and went 24-5 this season.

"My junior year, we progressed and (this) year, we made a lot of noise and we were ranked top 10 in the state," he said.

Dover's Elijah Sutton, left, is fouled by Cumberland Valley's Harris Vorwald during boys' basketball action at Dover Area High School in Dover Township, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Cumberland Valley would win the game 79-46.

Elijah Sutton: Sutton was named player of the year in D-II after leading the Y-A League in scoring at 22.8 points per game. The senior forward tallied 570 points in 25 games.

"I was humbled to get that award," Sutton said. "It’s a blessing to get it at the end of the year."

Sutton took a large scoring role early in the season when senior guard Keith Davis went down with a hand injury. Sutton burst onto the scene in December with a stretch of 30-point performances. He also shot 78.1 percent from the line, attempting 35 more free throws than any other player in the league.

"I never really thought of it at the beginning of the year that I could win this," Sutton said. "When Keith went down, I had to step up."

Logan Collins: Collins was named the player of the year in Division III after averaging 22 points for Littlestown, which ranked second in the league. He tallied 593 points in 27 contests.

Collins led the Thunderbolts (23-4) to a D-III title and a win in the Y-A League Tournament. He made 38 3-pointers and led the league in free throw percentage at 82.5 percent.

York High Head Coach Clovis Gallon Sr., during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A basketball consolation game action against Northern at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. York High would win the game 86-68.

Top coaches: York High's Gallon Sr. was named the D-I Coach of the Year after leading the Bearcats to a 24-5 season. York High went 12-2 in D-I play to narrowly edge Central York and New Oxford, both of which went 11-3.

The Bearcats ran the table in the Y-A playoffs, defeating Dover, Littlestown and New Oxford, to win their first crown since 2015. York High advanced to the district semifinals and won a state playoff game.

In D-II, Eastern York's Justin Seitz was picked as coach of the year. Seitz led the Golden Knights to a 19-6 record in his first season. Eastern went 11-1 in D-II play to win the regular-season title by two games over West York.

D-III did not select a Coach of the Year.

In total, 52 players were recognized by the league's coaches. Here is the full list of Y-A League all-stars:

DIVISION I

Co-Coach of the Year: Clovis Gallon Sr., York High; Sean Bair, New Oxford

Player of the Year: Clovis Gallon Jr., York High

First team: Abdul Janneh, New Oxford; Marquise McClean, York High; Nate Wilson, Northeastern; Kobe Green, Dallastown; Davante Dennis, Red Lion

Second team: Braden Richard, Central York; Jaren Rex, New Oxford; Gabe Guidinger, Central York; Andrew Brodbeck, Northeastern; Phillip Douglass, Red Lion

Honorable mention: Larry Hunt, Central York; Kyle Richardson, Dallastown; Edward Minter, York High; Nike McGlynn, Dallastown; Madison Moore, Spring Grove;

Jaevyon Woodyard, York High; Derek Huff, South Western

DIVISION II

Coach of the Year: Justin Seitz, Eastern York

Player of the Year: Elijah Sutton, Dover

First team: Trevor Seitz, Eastern York; Demonte Martin, Eastern York; Carter Day, Kennard-Dale; Aiden Hughley, York Suburban; Alex McClellan, West York

Second team: Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock; Keith Davis, Dover; William Warren, Gettysburg; Quadir Copeland, Gettysburg; Bryce Henise, Eastern York; Victor Dorm, Dover

Honorable mention: Jared Shearer, West York; Gabe Mummert, West York; Will Ogude, Susquehannock; Andrew LaManna, West York

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Logan Collins, Littlestown

First team: Terence Romey, York Tech; Evan Brady, Delone Catholic; Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown; Drew Riley, Biglerville; Gavin Parker, Biglerville

Second team: Jahkwan Batty, York Tech; Jakob Lane, Littlestown; Isiah Carroll, York Catholic; Dan Gazmen Littlestown; Kwame Myers, Hanover; Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs

Honorable mention: Eric Phelps, York Catholic; Jamal Jackson, York Tech; Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs; Zach Koons, Fairfield; Matt Rineman, Delone Catholic; Corbyn Keller, Delone Catholic;

