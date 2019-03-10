Story Highlights There are six York-Adams teams still alive in the PIAA basketball playoffs.

Those teams have now learned the sites and times for their second-round games.

The second-round games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Buy Photo Marquise McClean and his York High teammates will travel to Hollidaysburg for a second-round state playoff game on Tuesday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The six York-Adams League basketball survivors now know where they're heading for their second-round state games.

The PIAA released the second-round times and sites on Sunday.

Teams from the local league enjoyed a 6-4 opening weekend, which included a 5-2 effort from the Y-A girls' teams. Four of the six Y-A survivors are from York County.

Following is a brief look at the upcoming state contests for the Y-A teams.

York High boys to face tough foe: The only Y-A boys' team still alive is York High (24-4), the third-place team from District 3. The Y-A champion Bearcats captured an 85-73 first-round triumph on Friday over Chartiers Valley (18-7), the third-place team from District 7 (suburban Pittsburgh).

York High was paced by Marquise McClean (22 points), Clovis Gallon Jr. (19) and Edward Minter (17) in a game played at Chambersburg High School.

Next up for the Bearcats is District 7 champion Mars (25-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hollidaysburg High School. Mars won its opener 74-65 vs. Milton Hershey, the ninth-place team from District 3.

In the latest state rankings by Mike Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item, Mars was ranked No. 1 in PIAA Class 5-A, while York High was ranked No. 10.

Dallastown girls get another District 1 opponent: The Y-A girls' contingent is led by league champion Dallastown, which finished second in the District 3 6-A playoffs.

In their PIAA 6-A opener on Friday, the Wildcats (25-3) edged Downingtown East (18-9), the eighth-place team from District 1 (suburban Philadelphia), 43-39. Sam Miller led the Wildcats with 16 points in the game at West York High School.

In the second round at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gov. Mifflin Intermediate School, Dallastown takes on Council Rock North (20-6), the seventh-place team from District 1. C.R. North won its opener over District 12 runner-up Central from Philadelphia, 84-15.

Mifflinburg next up for K-D girls: The Kennard-Dale girls' team traveled to Jefferson University in Philadelphia on Saturday and came away with a 65-57 Class 4-A triumph over District 12 runner-up Audenreid (12-9).

The Rams, the third-place team from District 3, improved to 23-4. Megan Halczuk (19), Lexie Kopko (15), Chandler Swanson (10) and Megan Thomas (10) each hit double digits in points for the Rams.

K-D's next foe at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Milton Hershey School is District 4 (north-central Pennsylvania) champion Mifflinburg Area (24-4), which won its PIAA opener 43-29 over Nanticoke, the third-place team from District 2 (Scranton-Wilkes-Barre area).

York Catholic girls to meet Holy Cross: Like Kennard-Dale, the York Catholic girls had to travel to Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Like K-D, the Irish came home victorious.

Friday, York Catholic (19-7) earned a 46-27 Class 2-A first-round win over District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt (8-15).

The road ahead figures to be tougher for the Irish, who will face District 2 champion Holy Cross (18-8) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hamburg Area High School. Holy Cross won its state opener 53-39 over Marian Catholic, the District 11 (Allentown-Bethlehem area) runner-up.

Two Adams County teams move on: Two Adams County girls' teams also earned PIAA wins over the weekend.

On Friday at West York High School, District 3 runner-up Delone Catholic (22-4) cruised 77-36 in 3-A action over Lewisburg Area (16-10), the third-place team from District 4. Brooke Lawyer had 20 points to lead Delone, while Bradi Zumbrum added 18 points.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, Delone will face District 6 champion Penn Cambria (21-6), which is coming off a 70-37 win over Washington, the fifth-place team from District 7.

On Saturday at West York High School, District 3 runner-up Gettysburg (23-6) captured a 5-A win over West Chester Henderson (19-8), the fourth-place team from District 1. Gettysburg was led by Anne Bair (11 points) and Lily Natter (10 points).

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Garden Spot High School in Lancaster County, Gettysburg will meet District 12 champion Archbishop Carroll (22-5). According to PennLive.com, Carroll is the No. 1 team in the state in 5-A. Carroll won its state opener, 56-34 over Spring Grove, the seventh-place team from District 3. That loss at Jefferson University in Philadelphia ended the Rockets' season at 20-10.

Three other Y-A teams saw their seasons end with weekend losses.

The Northeastern boys lost their 5-A first-round game to District 7 runner-up Moon (24-2) on Friday at Peters Township High School, 77-53. The Bobcats, the seventh-place team from District 3, finished at 15-12.

The Littlestown boys dropped their 4-A opening game to District 12 champion Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) on Friday at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, 64-38. Littlestown, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 24-4.

The Bermudian Springs girls fell in their 4-A opener to District 12 champion Bonner-Prendergast (17-9) at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield, 59-35. Bermudian, the fifth-place team District 3, finished at 18-9.

