Story Highlights York High fell from No. 7 to No. 10 in the Class 5-A boys' basketball rankings.

The rankings are compiled by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

Northeastern and Littlestown were both teams to watch in 5-A and 4-A, respectively.

Following a loss to in the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals last week, York High fell in the latest state boys' basketball rankings.

The Bearcats (23-4) were ranked No. 7 last week, according to state rankings compiled by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item. They fell to No. 10 in this week's list, which was released Monday.

York High, the No. 3 seed from District 3, plays in the first round at Chambersburg High School against Chartiers Valley, the No. 3 seed from District 7. Tip for the contest is 6 p.m.

Loss to Muhlenberg: The Bearcats fell after losing a wild game at home to Muhlenberg in the district semis last Monday.

The game consisted of more than 50 fouls, including three technicals on York High. The Muhls won the game 66-63.

The Bearcats bounced back in their final home game of the season three days later in the third-place consolation game. Clovis Gallon Sr.'s squad defeated Northern York 86-68 in a game that was barred from the public in response to fights that broke out among fans following the Muhlenberg game.

Former No. 1 team: York High has been ranked all season, even owning the No. 1 spot early in the season. After three losses in a 12-day period in mid-January, though, the Bearcats fell in the rankings and have been ranked between No. 7 and No. 10 since.

New Oxford (19-8) was the only other Y-A League team to be ranked in the 5-A state poll, but the Colonials lost their first round game in the district tournament and couldn't battle back in the consolation rounds to earn a state playoff berth.

Northeastern (15-11) was listed as a team to watch in the poll. The Bobcats, the No. 7 seed from District 7, play in the first round against Moon, the No. 2 seed from District 7, at 6 p.m. Friday at Peters Township High School.

Littlestown (24-3) was also listed as a team to watch in the 4-A portion of the poll. The Thunderbolts, the No. 5 seed from District 3, play District 12 champion Bonner Prendergast (18-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

Following are the state boys' rankings:

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 22-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 22-3 2

3. Abington (1) 27-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 26-2 4

5. La Salle College (12) 23-3 6

6. Lower Merion (1) 24-3 7

7. Pine-Richland (7) 21-3 5

8. Allderdice (8) 21-5 10

9. Mount Lebanon (7) 22-3 OW

10. Butler (7) 20-5 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Mount Lebanon and No. 10 Butler.

Checked out: No. 8 Pennridge and No. 9 Chester.

Others to watch: Boys’ Latin (12) 22-5; Canon-McMillan (7) 16-9; Chambersburg (3) 20-7; Chester (1) 19-6; Cumberland Valley (3) 17-9; Downingtown East (1) 16-11; East Stroudsburg South (11) 15-11; Emmaus (11) 21-7; Fox Chapel (7) 16-8; Harrisburg (3) 19-7; Hazleton (2) 18-7; Manheim Twp. (3) 20-8; Methacton (1) 22-7; Norristown (1) 21-6; Parkland (11) 16-10; Pennridge (1) 23-5; Perkiomen Valley (1) 20-9; Reading (3) 20-7; Spring-Ford (1) 19-9; William Allen (11) 17-9; Wilson (3) 22-5.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 24-1 1

2. Moon (7) 23-2 2

3. Abington Heights (2) 23-2 3

4. Archbishop Wood (12) 16-8 5

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 19-6 4

6. Pottsville (11) 23-3 6

7. Lower Dauphin (3) 24-3 9

8. Penn Hills (7) 20-4 8

9. Sun Valley (1) 19-7 OW

10. York (3) 23-4 7

Checked in: No. 9 Sun Valley.

Checked out: No. 10 West Chester East.

Others to watch: Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-10; Bayard Rustin (1) 18-9; Chartiers Valley (7) 18-6; Crestwood (2) 20-7; Elizabethtown (3) 17-12; Frankford (12) 13-13; Franklin Regional (7) 17-7; Garden Spot (3) 16-12; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 20-9; Johnstown (6) 19-2; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 23-4; Meadville (10) 18-6; Milton Hershey (3) 19-7; Muhlenberg (3) 18-9; Northeastern (3) 15-11; Northern York (3) 22-5; Penncrest (1) 21-7; Pottsgrove (1) 15-12; Shaler (7) 16-8; Southern Lehigh (11) 17-9; Wallenpaupack (2) 18-7; West Chester East (1) 21-6.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 18-5 3

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 21-6 1

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 25-3 2

4. Huntingdon (6) 24-0 5

5. Scranton Prep (2) 22-3 6

6. Hickory (10) 24-1 7

7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 22-3 8

8. Berks Catholic (3) 22-6 4

9. New Castle (7) 21-4 9

10. Lower Moreland (1) 25-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 17-9; Ambridge (7) 15-9; Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-10; Danville (4) 23-3; Grove City (10) 16-9; Highlands (7) 17-8; Lancaster Catholic (3) 16-10; Littlestown (3) 24-3; Montoursville (4) 19-8; Nanticoke (2) 21-7; Quaker Valley (7) 20-4; Shamokin (4) 16-9; Titusville (10) 18-5; Western Wayne (2) 14-11; Wilson Area (11) 17-9.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 19-7 2

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 18-7 1

3. Loyalsock (4) 26-1 3

4. Trinity (3) 22-3 4

5. Wyoming Seminary (2) 25-2 5

6. Lincoln Park (7) 22-4 6

7. Sharon (10) 21-4 8

8. North Catholic (7) 21-5 7

9. Holy Redeemer (2) 20-4 OW

10. Aliquippa (7) 16-8 9

Checked in: No. 9 Holy Redeemer.

Checked out: No. 10 Notre Dame-Green Pond

Others to watch: Bellwood-Antis (6) 16-9; Brookville (9) 16-8; Camp Hill (3) 19-6; Deer Lakes (7) 16-7; Fairview (10) 18-7; Forest Hills (6) 15-9; Kutztown (3) 18-8; Lancaster Mennonite (3) 14-12; Ligonier Valley (6) 22-3; Mount Carmel (4) 20-6; New Hope-Solebury (1) 15-10; Richland (6) 20-6; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 20-6; Seton-La Salle (7) 19-5; Sharpsville (10) 16-9; Washington (7) 14-9; Wellsboro (4) 23-4.

CLASS 2A

1. Constitution (12) 19-9 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 18-9 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 23-2 3

4. Farrell (10) 21-3 4

5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 22-2 5

6. Holy Cross (2) 20-5 9

7. Executive Education (11) 17-7 10

8. Moravian Academy (11) 21-3 7

9. Serra Catholic (7) 20-4 6

10. Ridgway (9) 24-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Ridgway.

Checked out: No. 8 Coudersport.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 17-7; Bloomsburg (4) 14-11; Coudersport (9) 23-2; Delco Christian (1) 16-10; Keystone (9) 18-7; Lakeview (10) 17-9; Millville (4) 24-1; Northeast Bradford (4) 16-10; North Star (5) 21-3; Northwest (2) 15-10; Sewickley Academy (7) 13-9; South Side Beaver (7) 18-7; Steelton-Highspire (3) 10-12; Sto-Rox (7) 14-10; Strawberry Mansion (12) 14-6; West Branch (6) 18-7; West Middlesex (10) 18-8; Wilmington (10) 16-8.

CLASS A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 13-10 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 26-1 2

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 21-4 3

4. Shade (5) 21-4 5

5. Nazareth Prep (7) 19-3 OW

6. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 21-5 9

7. Vincentian (7) 16-8 7

8. Juniata Valley (6) 18-5 OW

9. Bishop Carroll (6) 19-5 4

10. Lancaster Country Day (3) 19-4 OW

Checked in: No. 5 Nazareth Prep, No. 8 Juniata Valley & No. 10 Lancaster Country Day.

Checked out: No. 6 Halifax, No. 8 Cornell & No. 10 Clarion-Limestone.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 21-6; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 19-5; Clarion-Limestone (9) 22-4; Conestoga Christian (3) 19-6; Cornell (7) 19-5; Faith Christian (1) 15-11; Galeton (4) 17-8; Girard College (1) 15-6; Greenwood (3) 17-8; Halifax (3) 21-4; Johnsonburg (9) 16-10; Leechburg (7) 13-10; Monessen (7) 15-9; Mount Calvary (3) 21-6; North Clarion (9) 21-3; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 17-5; St. John Neumann (4) 19-6; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 19-5; Union Area (7) 17-7.