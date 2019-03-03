Story Highlights Seven girls' teams and four boys' squads from the York-Adams League were paired in the PIAA tournaments.

Buy Photo Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards takes the ball to the basket in the Wildcats' loss to Cumberland Valley in the District 3 Class 6-A title game. Dallastown plays Downingtown East on Friday at West York High School in the first round of the PIAA tournament. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

With district tournaments across the state finishing up on Friday and Saturday, the PIAA released its pairings Sunday for the state playoffs in girls' and boys' basketball.

In total, seven girls' teams from the York-Adams League will compete for a state championship, while three boys' squads made the cut.

Five of the six classifications have a York-Adams League squad in the girls' tournament, with Class A being the only one without a local team. In the boys' tournament, only Class 4-A and 5-A have Y-A League representatives.

Girls' basketball tournaments: The seven schools competing in the girls' tournaments are: York Catholic (Class 2-A), Delone Catholic (3-A), Kennard-Dale (4-A), Bermudian Springs (4-A), Gettysburg (5-A), Spring Grove (5-A) and Dallastown (6-A).

Four girls' squads — York Catholic, Delone Catholic, Gettysburg and Dallastown — fell in their respective district championship game.

Dallastown girls: As the best team in the area this season, the Wildcats enter the PIAA Class 6-A tournament as the No. 2 seed from District 3.

Dallastown (24-3) will play Downingtown East (18-8), the No. 8 seed from District 1 on Friday at West York High School. Tip is 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats fell 33-27 on Friday in the District 3 championship against Cumberland Valley. The loss snapped Dallastown's 19-game winning streak.

The Cougars are coming off three straight losses in their district tournament.

The two teams have two common opponents: Red Lion and Wilson. Downingtown East defeated the Lions 51-45 in early January, while Dallastown defeated Red Lion by 15 and 10 points in their two match-ups. Against Wilson, the Cougars won 56-48, while the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs by 26 points in the district playoffs.

Gettysburg girls: As the No. 2 seed from District 3, the Warriors (22-6) will take on West Chester Henderson (19-7), the No. 4 seed from District 1. The game will be played at West York High School on Saturday. Tip is set for 3 p.m.

Gettysburg is coming off a district title loss to Palmyra, which ran the table as the No. 12 seed to win the crown. The Warriors led 14-9 at halftime, only to see Palmyra dominate the second half and win 31-23.

West Chester Henderson has lost their last two games. The two teams don't have any common opponents. The winner will play the winner of Archbishop Carroll and Spring Grove.

Buy Photo Spring Grove's Ellie Glass dives for a loose ball with Cocalico's Hannah Custer in District 3 Class 5-A girls' basketball game at Spring Grove Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Spring Grove girls: Spring Grove and Archbishop Carroll (21-5), the District 12 champion, will face off at Jefferson University on Saturday. Tip is at 5 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of the Gettysburg vs. West Chester Henderson game.

The Rockets' District 3 championship hopes ended in a heartbreaking loss to Palmyra in the quarterfinals, which included a few officiating mistakes that head coach Troy Sowers said "stole" the game from his team.

The Rockets (20-9) have played in two consolation games since that loss, winning one of the games, to be the No. 7 seed from the district.

Archbishop Carroll, meanwhile, enters the contest on a 14-game winning streak.

Kennard-Dale girls: As the No. 3 seed from the district, Kennard-Dale (22-4) will take on Audenried (12-8), the No. 2 seed from District 12, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4-A tournament on Saturday. Tip for the game at Jefferson University is 3:30 p.m.

Buy Photo Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk, left, takes the ball to the basket while Spring Grove's Brooklyn Naylor, center, and Ella Kale defend during York-Adams League girls' basketball quarterfinal action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Spring Grove would win the game 47-38. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kennard-Dale's district title hopes ended with a loss to Bishop McDevitt in the semifinals. The Rams then won the third-place game against Eastern Lebanon.

Audenried, a charter school in Philadelphia, is a high-scoring team, often scoring in the 60s and 70s.

Bermudian Springs girls: Bermudian Springs (18-8), which is the No. 5 seed from District 3, will play Bonner Prendergast, the District 12 champion, in the first round on Saturday. Tip for the game at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield is 3:30 p.m.

After losing to Bishop McDevitt in the district tournament, the Eagles won two consolation games to earn the final PIAA berth. They defeated Big Spring by 29 and Eastern York by 18.

Delone Catholic girls: Delone Catholic (21-4), the No. 2 seed from District 3, will face off against Lewisburg Area (16-9), the No. 3 seed from District 4. Tip for the game at West York High School on Friday is 6 p.m.

After starting the season 20-2, the Squirrettes have lost two of their last three games. They lost to Gettysburg in the first round of the York-Adams League tournament, and after beating Susquenita in the semifinals of the District 3 tournament, they fell to Trinity 44-33 in the championship.

Lewisburg has also been cold recently, going 3-4 in their seven February games.

York Catholic girls: York Catholic (18-7) fell in the district title to Linden Hall last week and will take on another district champion in the first round of the PIAA 2-A tournament.

The Irish will play the other Bishop McDevitt, which is the champion from District 12 with just an 8-14 record.

Tip for the game at Jefferson University on Friday is 5:30 p.m.

Boys' basketball tournaments: No boys' team played in a district title. The highest finisher in the boys' tournaments was York High, which is the No. 3 seed out of District 3 in the Class 5-A.

The other two teams to make the PIAA playoffs are Littlestown in Class 4-A and Northeastern in 5-A.

Buy Photo York High's Marquise McClean is fouled by Maurice Capo of Northeastern, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York High boys: Similar to the Spring Grove girls, the York High Bearcats will have to put a difficult loss behind them heading into the state tournament.

The Bearcats (23-4) fell to Muhlenberg in the District 3 semifinals in a close, wild contest. York High won the third-place game against Northern to be the No. 3 seed from the district. The Bearcats, who won Y-A League Division I and the York-Adams League tournament, will play Chartiers Valley (18-6), which is the No. 3 seed from District 7. Tip for the game at Chambersburg High School on Friday is 6 p.m.

York High hopes a large senior class, which includes top Y-A League players like Clovis Gallon Jr. and Marquise McClean, can lead them to the program's first state title.

Northeastern boys: Northeastern (15-11) will also play a team from District 7 in western Pennsylvania, as the Bobcats will face off with Moon (23-2) on Friday at Peters Township High School. Northeastern is the No. 7 seed from District 3, while Moon is the No. 2 seed from District 7.

The Bobcats won their first-round game in the district tournament to advance to states. Last year, the team went further than any Y-A League team in the state tournament. This season, they're entering the PIAA playoffs with a 4-7 record in their last 11 games.

The Bobcats will have a three and a half hour commute to Peters Township, Pennsylvania, which is about 30 minutes south of Pittsburgh. It is the longest commute that a Y-A League team has in the first round.

Tip for the game is 6 p.m.

Littlestown boys: Littlestown fought its way through the consolation bracket in the District 3 4-A tournament to earn the No. 5 seed from the district. The Thunderbolts defeated Eastern York to get to the fifth-place game, in which they defeated ELCO for the berth.

The Thunderbolts (24-3) play Bonner-Pendergast (18-5), the District 12 champion, on Friday. Tip for the game at St. Josephs' Prep in Philadelphia is 7 p.m.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.