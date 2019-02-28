Share This Story!
York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for events of Thursday, Feb. 28
Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 28. Events will be updated with scores as they become available:
STAFF REPORT
Published 1:42 p.m. ET Feb. 28, 2019
Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for events of Thursday, Feb. 28. Events will be updated with scores as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game
Elizabethtown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Third-Place Game
ELCO at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game
Northern York at York High, 5 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game
Garden Spot at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
