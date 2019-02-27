Buy Photo Delone Catholic head coach Gerry Eckenrode has led his Squirettes to the District 3 Class 3-A girls' basketball title game. (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for Wednesday, July 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Delone Catholic vs. Trinity at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game

ELCO at Littlestown, 7 p.m.