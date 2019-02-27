Share This Story!
York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for Wednesday, July 27
Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for Wednesday, July 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 1:17 p.m. ET Feb. 27, 2019
Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for Wednesday, July 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 3-A Championship
Delone Catholic vs. Trinity at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game
ELCO at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
