Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 26. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Gettysburg at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation

Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Kennard-Dale at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Consolations

Susquehanna Twp. at Eastern, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Championship

York Catholic vs. Linden Hall at Hershey’s Giant Center, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A Consolation

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Consolation

Manheim Twp. at Central, 7 p.m.