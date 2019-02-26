Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 26. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
Gettysburg at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolation
Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Kennard-Dale at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Consolations
Susquehanna Twp. at Eastern, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Championship
York Catholic vs. Linden Hall at Hershey’s Giant Center, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 1-A Consolation
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Consolation
Manheim Twp. at Central, 7 p.m.
