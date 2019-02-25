CLOSE York High point guard Cameron Gallon talks Bearcats basketball following the team's win over Northeastern in the District 3 5-A quarterfinals. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York High held steady in the latest state boys' basketball rankings.

The Bearcats remained at No. 7 among Pennsylvania Class 5-A teams, according to state rankings compiled by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

York High (22-3) has been a fixture in the 5-A state rankings all season long, owning the No. 1 spot at one point. After three losses in a 12-day period in mid-January, however, the Bearcats dropped down to No. 10 in 5-A. Since that stretch, York High has rebounded to win eight straight.

New Oxford (20-7) had been No. 10 in the 5-A state rankings, but dropped back down to others to watch after losing its District 3 opener to Garden Spot, 41-39.

Several other Y-A boys' teams are also listed among others to watch in the Daily Item poll: Central York (18-7) in 6-A, Northeastern (14-10) in 5-A, Eastern York (19-5) in 4-A and Littlestown (22-3) in 4-A.

Following are the state boys' rankings

BY MIKE BULLOCK/(SUNBURY) DAILY ITEM

(Records through games of Feb. 24. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 20-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 20-3 2

3. Abington (1) 25-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 25-1 4

5. Pine-Richland (7) 21-2 5

6. La Salle College (12) 22-2 6

7. Lower Merion (1) 23-2 7

8. Pennridge (1) 23-3 8

9. Chester (1) 18-5 9

10. Allderdice (8) 20-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Boys’ Latin (12) 21-4; Butler (7) 9-4; Canon-McMillan (7) 16-8; Cedar Crest (3) 18-7; Central York (3) 18-7; Chambersburg (3) 20-5; Cheltenham (1) 17-8; East Stroudsburg South (11) 14-10; Emmaus (11) 21-5; Harrisburg (3) 17-7; Hazleton (2) 17-7; Latrobe (7) 18-3; Manheim Twp. (3) 18-8; Methacton (1) 21-6; Mount Lebanon (7) 20-3; Norristown (1) 19-6; Parkland (11) 15-9; Perkiomen Valley (1) 20-7; Peters Twp (7) 16-8; Reading (3) 19-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 19-4; William Allen (11) 15-9; Wilson (3) 21-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 22-1 1

2. Moon (7) 22-1 2

3. Abington Heights (2) 22-2 3

4. Mastery Charter North (12) 19-5 4

5. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-8 5

6. Pottsville (11) 21-3 6

7. York (3) 22-3 7

8. Penn Hills (7) 20-3 8

9. Lower Dauphin (3) 22-3 9

10. West Chester East (1) 20-5 OW

Checked in: No. 10 West Chester East.

Checked out: No. 10 New Oxford.

Others to watch: Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-10; Bangor (11) 17-8; Bayard Rustin (1) 16-9; Blue Mountain (11) 19-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 18-5; Crestwood (2) 20-6; Elizabethtown (3) 16-11; Franklin Regional (7) 17-7; Garden Spot (3) 16-10; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 19-8; Johnstown (6) 18-2; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 21-4; Meadville (10) 16-6; Milton Hershey (3) 17-7; Muhlenberg (3) 17-8; New Oxford (3) 20-7; Northeastern (3) 14-10; Northern York (3) 22-3; Penncrest (1) 20-6; Penn Wood (1) 15-9; Pottsgrove (1) 15-10; Shaler (7) 16-8; Southern Lehigh (11) 16-8; Sun Valley (1) 17-7; Unionville (1) 17-9; Woodland Hills (7) 18-6.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 21-5 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 23-3 2

3. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-5 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 21-5 4

5. Huntingdon (6) 24-0 5

6. Scranton Prep (2) 21-3 6

7. Hickory (10) 22-1 7

8. Bishop McDevitt (3) 20-3 8

9. New Castle (7) 19-4 9

10. Lower Moreland (1) 25-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 16-8; Ambridge (7) 15-8; Archbishop Carroll (12) 14-10; Danville (4) 21-3; Eastern York (3) 19-5; Grove City (10) 15-8; Highlands (7) 17-7; Knoch (7) 18-6; Littlestown (3) 22-3; Mifflinburg (4) 15-8; Montoursville (4) 18-7; Nanticoke (2) 21-6; Quaker Valley (7) 19-3; Shamokin (4) 15-8; Titusville (10) 17-4; Uniontown (7) 19-4; Wilson Area (11) 16-8.

CLASS 3-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 18-6 1

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 17-7 2

3. Loyalsock (4) 24-1 3

4. Trinity (3) 21-3 4

5. Wyoming Seminary (2) 24-2 5

6. Lincoln Park (7) 20-4 6

7. North Catholic (7) 20-4 7

8. Sharon (10) 19-4 8

9. Aliquippa (7) 16-7 9

10. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 18-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bellwood-Antis (6) 16-7; Camp Hill (3) 19-5; Central Columbia (4) 17-6; Everett (5) 20-2; Fairview (10) 17-6; Forest Hills (6) 14-8; Holy Redeemer (2) 20-3; Kutztown (3) 17-8; Ligonier Valley (6) 21-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 19-4; Mount Carmel (4) 19-5; Neshannock (7) 18-6; Panther Valley (11) 15-7; Richland (6) 18-6; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 20-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 19-4; Sharpsville (10) 15-8; Washington (7) 14-9; Wellsboro (4) 22-3.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 18-9 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 18-8 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 21-2 3

4. Farrell (10) 19-3 4

5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 20-2 5

6. Serra Catholic (7) 19-3 6

7. Moravian Academy (11) 20-2 7

8. Coudersport (9) 23-1 8

9. Holy Cross (2) 19-5 9

10. Executive Education (11) 15-7 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 17-6; Conemaugh Twp (5) 20-4; Delco Christian (1) 16-10; Keystone (9) 17-7; Lakeview (10) 16-8; Millville (4) 23-1; North Star (5) 20-3; Ridgway (9) 23-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 13-8; South Side Beaver (7) 18-6; Steelton-Highspire (3) 9-12; Strawberry Mansion (12) 14-6; West Branch (6) 17-6; West Middlesex (10) 18-6; Wilmington (10) 15-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 16-6.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 12-10 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 24-1 2

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 20-4 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 19-4 4

5. Shade (5) 20-4 5

6. Halifax (3) 20-3 6

7. Vincentian (7) 15-7 7

8. Cornell (7) 19-4 8

9. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 21-4 9

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 21-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 21-4; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 18-5; Conestoga Christian (3) 18-5; Faith Christian (1) 15-11; Girard College (1) 15-6; Greensburg CC (7) 17-7; Greenwood (3) 16-7; Johnsonburg (9) 16-8; Juniata Valley (6) 17-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 17-4; Monessen (7) 15-8; Mount Calvary (3) 19-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 17-3; North Clarion (9) 20-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 15-5; St. John Neumann (4) 19-5; St. Joseph (7) 18-8; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 18-5; Union Area (7) 17-7.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.