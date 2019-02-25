Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for events of Monday, Feb. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
Muhlenberg 31, York High 29, H
District 3 Class 5-A Consolations
Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Northeastern 15, 3Q
New Oxford 30, Cocalico 17, H
Milton Hershey 29, Gettysburg 20, H
District 3 Class 4-A Consolation
Littlestown 39, Eastern York 20, H
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal
Dallastown 16, Cedar Cliff 4, 3Q
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.