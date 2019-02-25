Buy Photo York High celebrates a 54-50 win over New Oxford during York-Adams League boys' basketball championship game action in Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard for events of Monday, Feb. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Muhlenberg 31, York High 29, H

District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Northeastern 15, 3Q

New Oxford 30, Cocalico 17, H

Milton Hershey 29, Gettysburg 20, H

District 3 Class 4-A Consolation

Littlestown 39, Eastern York 20, H

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

Dallastown 16, Cedar Cliff 4, 3Q