The York High boys saw their dreams of a District 3 Class 5-A basketball championship ruined on Monday night.
The No. 3 seed Bearcats were upset on their home floor by No. 7 seed Muhlenberg, 66-63. It was York's first loss on its home floor this season. It also ended York's eight-game winning streak.
Clovis Gallon Jr. led York with 16 points. The Bearcats also got double-digit efforts from Jaevon Woodyard (13), Dayvon Cortez (12) and Cameron Gallon (10).
York High (22-4) now drops into the District 3 5-A third-place game at home on Thursday evening vs. No. 4 seed Northern York (22-4). Northern lost its semifinal on Monday at No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin, 51-33.
Despite the loss, York High has already guaranteed itself a state playoff berth.
Muhlenberg improved to 18-8. Muhlenberg has already upset the No. 3 seed (York) and the No. 2 seed (Lampeter-Strasburg). The No. 1 seed (Lower Dauphin) looms in the district final at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center.
OTHER BOYS'
BASKETBALL
Littlestown 85, Eastern York 53: At Wrightsville, Jayden Weishaar scored a new career high of 30 points to lead the visitors to the win in a District 3 Class 4-A consolation game
Logan Collins added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the winners. Demonte Martin led Eastern with 12 points.
No. 4 seed Littlestown improved to 23-3. Top-seeded Eastern sees its season end at 19-6.
Littlestown advances to the fifth-place game on Wednesday vs. No. 6 seed ELCO (14-11). With a win there, Littlestown will secure a state playoff berth. ELCO beat No. 7 seed Octorara on Monday, 51-48.
Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Northeastern 33: At Lampeter-Strasburg, the Bobcats fell behind early and could never catch up in a District 3 Class 5-A consolation game.
No. 11 seed Northeastern fell to 14-11. No. 2 seed L-S improved to 22-4.
The Bobcats, who have already clinched a state berth, will play in the seventh-place game on Thursday at home vs. No. 12 seed Garden Spot (16-11), which lost its consolation game on Monday vs. No. 9 seed Elizabethtown, 63-46.
Andrew Brodbeck led Northeastern with eight points.
Milton Hershey 66, Gettysburg 39: At Hershey, the Warriors' season came to an end with a District 3 Class 5-A consolation loss.
The No. 14 seed Warriors finished at 13-12. No. 10 seed Milton Hershey improved to 18-7.
Cocalico 43, New Oxford 42: At New Oxford, the Colonials' season ended with a District 3 Class 5-A consolation setback.
No. 5 seed New Oxford finished at 20-8. No. 16 seed Cocalico improved to 15-10. Cocalico rallied from 13 down at halftime.
Abdul Janneh led New Oxford with 17 points.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.