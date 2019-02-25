Story Highlights York High fell to Muhlenberg 66-63 on Monday in boys' basketball action.

The Bearcats' loss came in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal game.

York will now play host to Northern York in a third-place game on Thursday.

Buy Photo York High's Edward Minter leaps up for a basket attempt while covered by Jacob Stoudt of Muhlenberg during the District 3 Class 5-A boy's basketball semifinal game, Monday, February 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

The York High boys saw their dreams of a District 3 Class 5-A basketball championship ruined on Monday night.

The No. 3 seed Bearcats were upset on their home floor by No. 7 seed Muhlenberg, 66-63. It was York's first loss on its home floor this season. It also ended York's eight-game winning streak.

Clovis Gallon Jr. led York with 16 points. The Bearcats also got double-digit efforts from Jaevon Woodyard (13), Dayvon Cortez (12) and Cameron Gallon (10).

York High (22-4) now drops into the District 3 5-A third-place game at home on Thursday evening vs. No. 4 seed Northern York (22-4). Northern lost its semifinal on Monday at No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin, 51-33.

Despite the loss, York High has already guaranteed itself a state playoff berth.

Muhlenberg improved to 18-8. Muhlenberg has already upset the No. 3 seed (York) and the No. 2 seed (Lampeter-Strasburg). The No. 1 seed (Lower Dauphin) looms in the district final at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Littlestown 85, Eastern York 53: At Wrightsville, Jayden Weishaar scored a new career high of 30 points to lead the visitors to the win in a District 3 Class 4-A consolation game

Logan Collins added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the winners. Demonte Martin led Eastern with 12 points.

No. 4 seed Littlestown improved to 23-3. Top-seeded Eastern sees its season end at 19-6.

Littlestown advances to the fifth-place game on Wednesday vs. No. 6 seed ELCO (14-11). With a win there, Littlestown will secure a state playoff berth. ELCO beat No. 7 seed Octorara on Monday, 51-48.

Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Northeastern 33: At Lampeter-Strasburg, the Bobcats fell behind early and could never catch up in a District 3 Class 5-A consolation game.

No. 11 seed Northeastern fell to 14-11. No. 2 seed L-S improved to 22-4.

The Bobcats, who have already clinched a state berth, will play in the seventh-place game on Thursday at home vs. No. 12 seed Garden Spot (16-11), which lost its consolation game on Monday vs. No. 9 seed Elizabethtown, 63-46.

Andrew Brodbeck led Northeastern with eight points.

Milton Hershey 66, Gettysburg 39: At Hershey, the Warriors' season came to an end with a District 3 Class 5-A consolation loss.

The No. 14 seed Warriors finished at 13-12. No. 10 seed Milton Hershey improved to 18-7.

Cocalico 43, New Oxford 42: At New Oxford, the Colonials' season ended with a District 3 Class 5-A consolation setback.

No. 5 seed New Oxford finished at 20-8. No. 16 seed Cocalico improved to 15-10. Cocalico rallied from 13 down at halftime.

Abdul Janneh led New Oxford with 17 points.