Buy Photo Dover head coach Brian Schmoyer, front, is stepping down after 14 years at the helm. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo11: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Brian Schmoyer said his daughters loved being a part of the Dover boys’ basketball family.

That’s why when he announced he was stepping down at the end of this season, one of his two daughters commented on what would be different now that Schmoyer won’t coach the Eagles for the first time in 14 years.

“Hey, you’re retiring from coaching. You’re not going to be cool anymore,” Schmoyer recalled his daughter joking with him, adding the girls, who are in third grade and sixth grade, enjoyed going to Dover’s practices and games.

Schmoyer, who exits Dover as the program’s winningest and longest-tenured head coach, admits he’ll miss coaching when basketball season starts up in seven months — but not as much as he’s missed not being there at his daughters’ soccer and basketball games.

“One of the best compliments someone can call you is coach,” Schmoyer said. “However, the best compliment by far is to be called Dad, and that is the aspect of my life moving forward that will be the most important.”

Schmoyer expects to be busy being a dad and a fan at his daughters’ sporting events in the coming years.

“Both of my kids are crazy into sports,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to sit in the stands, enjoy their events and cheer them on. In my 14 years of coaching I’ve missed some things, and I just thought now would be a great time to enjoy them.”

Schmoyer’s tenure: Schmoyer started his career at Dover in the 2005-06 campaign and turned the program into a consistent York-Adams League contender.

Buy Photo Brian Schmoyer leaves Dover as the program's winningest and longest-tenured head coach. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

“When I first started, the goal was to turn around a program that had struggled in the past,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of kids who bought into the hard work and dedication. Overall, the commitment we put into the program paid off.”

In his 14 seasons, the Eagles won four Y-A League titles and made the District 3 playoffs 10 times. In 2012, Schmoyer’s Eagles advanced to the Class 4-A state tournament.

“The best memories are the relationships that I’ve built with my coaches and my players over the years,” he said. “When you put in as much time as you do as a coach, it becomes your family.”

Strong senior class: Schmoyer exits alongside one of his strongest senior classes, which includes Keith Davis, Elijah Sutton and Victor Dorm — all of whom Schmoyer said are expected to play in college. The group made the district playoffs in each of their four seasons. Schmoyer's final team finished 13-12, including a season-ending District 3 Class 4-A overtime loss to New Oxford on Thursday night, 53-44.

“They’re a group of kids I saw come up through our youth program and junior high,” he said. “It wasn’t the scripted senior year for them, but we had some adversity we dealt with. I hope they take something from that and learn from it.”

Schmoyer was honored at Dover’s final home game on Feb. 1 against West York — a game the Eagles won — with former and current players speaking on what the coach meant to them.

“My wife did an excellent job setting that up,” he said. “It was special.”

Schmoyer thanked his wife, his assistant coaches throughout the years and athletic trainer Dave App for their support in the program.

“His love for the game and his players goes unmatched,” App said on Twitter following Dover’s season-ending loss. “I’ll be forever grateful for his time and friendship.”

Leaving the door open: Schmoyer said he doesn’t expect to coach anytime soon, but he wouldn’t rule out coaching “down the line.”

“I love the game of basketball, and I love working with kids,” he said. “I definitely won’t rule it out if that time comes.”

PREP NOTES

Martin selected for East/West game: Eastern York wide receiver Demonte Martin was invited on Sunday to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association's East/West all-star game.

Martin joins York High's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout and Dallastown's Raymond Christas and Nyzair Smith as participants in the game. The other four Y-A League players were on the original roster, which was announced on Jan. 31.

Martin led the league in catches (61), receiving yards (1,018) and receiving touchdowns (19) in his all-state campaign as a pass catcher.

District 3 diving championships: Three York-Adams League divers placed in the top three at the recent District 3 championships.

In Class 2-A on Thursday, West York’s Maya Sarver finished third in the girls’ competition, and Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger earned bronze in the boys.

In Class 3-A, Northeastern’s Abigail O’Leary took home a silver medal in the girls’ competition.

Five other Y-A divers competed in 3-A. In the boys’ meet, Northeastern’s Stephen Barlett, Dover’s Jud Pequignot and South Western’s Jake Zinkand finished fifth, ninth and 12th, respectively. In the girls’ event, Dover’s Alexis Lippert and Central’s Hannah Potts placed 14th and 15th, respectively.

Shipley scholarships: York-Adams League senior student-athletes have an opportunity to win $2,000 scholarships.

The York Area Sports Night Committee is awarding two Samuel H. Shipley Scholarship Awards to Y-A seniors. One male and one female will be selected. Each scholarship is worth $2,000.

Student-athletes can find more information at www.yorksportsnight.com. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.