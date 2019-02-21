Story Highlights The York High boys' basketball team defeated Northeastern on Thursday night.

The York High Bearcats rolled into the District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball semifinals on Thursday night with an 80-57 triumph over York-Adams Division I rival Northeastern on the Bearcats' home floor.

It was York's third win in three tries this season against the Bobcats.

The Y-A League champions led 30-24 at halftime, but used a 50-33 second-half outburst to put the game away.

Marquise McClean proved he's fully recovered from a recent hip injury by leading York with 22 points. Edward Minter added 14 points for the winners, while Cameron Gallon chipped in 13 points. Nine Bearcats scored in the game.

Nate Wilson's 17 points led Northeastern, while Andrew Brodbeck added 12.

Third-seeded York improved to 22-3 and advanced to Monday's district semifinals vs. seventh-seeded Muhlenberg (17-8). That game will be played at 7 p.m. at York High. Muhlenberg upset second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (21-4) on Thursday night, 60-49.

Northeastern fell to 14-10. The Bobcats will play at Lampeter-Strasbrug in a consolation game at 7 p.m. Monday.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 58, West York 54: At West York, the Bulldogs got surprised by their York-Adams Division II rival in a District 3 Class 5-A consolation game.

The loss ended the season for sixth-seeded West York at 18-7. Gettysburg stayed alive for a state berth and improved to 13-11.

West York beat Gettysburg twice during the regular season, each time by at least 10 points.

Gettysburg will travel to No. 10 seed Milton Hershey at 7 p.m. Monday in another consolation contest. Milton Hershey (17-7) downed Big Spring on Thursday, 86-54.

Lancaster Catholic 60, Littlestown 51: At Littlestown, the home team jumped out to a 19-4 lead, but couldn't hold it in a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal setback.

Fourth-seeded Littlestown fell to 22-3. Fifth-seeded Lancaster Catholic improved to 15-9.

Littlestown will travel to top-seeded Eastern York in a consolation contest at 7 p.m. Monday. Eastern (19-5) lost its quarterfinal Thursday vs. Susquehanna Twp.

Susquehanna Twp. 63, Eastern York 61: At Wrightsville, the top-seeded Golden Knights were upset by eighth-seeded Susquehanna Twp. in a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal.

The Knights dropped to 19-4. Susquehanna Twp. improved to 13-11.

Trevor Seitz pumped in 26 points in a losing cause, including four 3-pointers. Demonte Martin added 14 points and Kaleb Corwell chipped in 11 points.

Eastern will now play host to Littlestown at 7 p.m. Monday in a district consolation contest. Fourth-seeded Littlestown (22-3) lost to fifth-seeded Lancaster Catholic on Thursday, 60-51.

New Oxford 53, Dover 44, OT: At New Oxford, the fifth-seeded Colonials won the battle of York-Adams League teams in a District 3 Class 5-A consolation game over No. 13 seed Dover.

Dover's season ended at 13-12. New Oxford improved to 20-7.

New Oxford will now face 16th-seeded Cocaclio (14-10) in a consolation game at 7 p.m. Monday at New Oxford. Cocaclio won Thursday over eighth-seeded Shippensburg, 72-66.

GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 57, Wilson 31: At Dallastown, the second-seeded Wildcats jumped out to a 17-2 lead and were never threatened by seventh-seeded Wilson in a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal game.

The York-Adams League champions improved to 23-2. Wilson fell to 15-11.

Aniya Matthews (12), D'Shantae Edwards (10) and Claire Teyral (10) each reached double digits in scoring for the Wildcats.

Dallastown will play host to a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday against third-seeded Cedar Cliff (18-5). The Colts won their quarterfinal on Thursday vs. sixth-seeded Gov. Mifflin, 58-53.

York Catholic 67, Antietam 20: At York, the top-seeded Lady Irish were never threatened by fourth-seeded Antietam in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal.

The Irish improved 18-6 overall, while Antietam's season ended at 13-9.

York Catholic will compete in the district title game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey's Giant Center against third-seeded Linden Hall (17-3), which downed second-seeded Steel-High (17-3) in the other district 1-A semifinal on Thursday. 60-48.