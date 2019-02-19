Story Highlights The Spring Grove girls' basketball team beat Cocalico on Tuesday night.

The win came in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest.

The Rockets have advanced to the district quarterfinals and earned a state berth.

Buy Photo Spring Grove's Ellie Glass draws a foul driving past Cocalico's Hannah Custer and Adalyn Steiner (10) in a District 3 Class 5-A girls' basketball game at Spring Grove Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Spring Grove girls' basketball team is headed to the state playoffs.

Troy Sowers' Rockets punched their PIAA playoff ticket on Tuesday night with a 55-35 home triumph over Cocalico in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest.

No. 4 seed Spring Grove improved to 19-7 on the season, while No. 13 seed Cocalico saw its season end at 14-9.

The Rockets will next play host to No. 5 seed Lampeter-Strasburg at 7 p.m. Friday. Lampeter-Strasburg (18-7) downed No. 12 seed Palmyra on Tuesday, 41-35.

Spring Grove led just 12-11 after one quarter, but used a 14-6 second-quarter bulge to take control. A 16-9 Spring Grove surge in the fourth quarter settled any doubt about the outcome.

Haley Wagman pumped in 20 points to pace the Rockets, including four 3-pointers. Ella Kale added 13 points for the winners, while Lexi Hoffman added 10.

Spring Grove made seven 3-pointers on the night and finished 10 for 14 at the free throw line..

Hanah Greenly paced Cocalico with 12 points.

Buy Photo Spring Grove's Ellie Glass dives for a loose ball with Cocalico's Hannah Custer in District 3 Class 5-A girls' basketball game at Spring Grove Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Mechanicsburg 42, Susquehannock 18: At Mechanicsburg, the No. 9 seed Warriors saw their season come to a close with a District 3 Class 5-A setback to the No. 8 seed.

Susquehannock finishes at 14-9. Mechanicsburg improves to 19-4, clinches a state playoff berth and advances to the district quarterfinals.

The loss marked the end of the careers of 1,000-point scorers Jaden Walker and Jayla Galbreath. Walker and Galbreath combined for 15 of Susquehannock's 18 points.

Gettysburg 51 Greencastle 44: At Gettysburg, the No. 3 seed Warriors downed the No. 14 seed Blue Devils in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round game.

Gettysburg (20-5) clinched a state berth for the first time since 2013. It's also Gettysburg's first district win since the same year. The Warriors moved into the district quarterfinals. Greencastle's season ends at 14-8.

Gettysburg will play host to Elizabethtown at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals

Bermudian Springs 58, Northern Lebanon 52: At York Springs, in a back-and-forth affair, the Eagles captured the District 3 Class 4-A victory.

No. 7 seed Bermudian (16-7) will now travel to No. 2 seed Bishop McDevitt (19-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game. McDevitt had a first-round bye Tuesday.

No. 10 seed Northern Lebanon finishes at 13-10.

Hannah Chenault paced Bermudian with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, while Skyler West added 13 points.

Elizabethtown 54, South Western 48: At Hanover, the No. 6 seed Mustangs were upset by No. 11 seed Elizabethtown in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round game..

The Mustangs' season ends at 16-7. Elizabethtown, which clinched a state berth, improves to 17-7 and advances to the district quarterfinals.

South Western led 30-17 at halftime but couldn't hold on. Maddy McMaster (14), Madi Wisensale (13) and Taylor Geiman (11) each hit double digits in scoring for the Mustangs.

Solanco 51, New Oxford 44: At Quarryville, the No. 1 seed struggled before putting away No. 16 seed New Oxford in a District 3 Class 5-A game.

The Colonials' season ends at 9-14. Solanco clinched a state berth, advanced to the district quarterfinals and improved to 19-5.

Morgan Adams (14) and Daelyn Stabler (13) split 27 points for New Oxford.

Twin Valley 46, West York 39: At Twin Valley, the Bulldogs' season came to an end with a District 3 Class 5-A setback.

West York, which entered as the No. 15 seed, finished at 11-12. No. 2 seed Twin Valley improved to 18-5 and clinched a state playoff berth.

Christian School of York 38, Mount Calvary Christian 23: At York, the No. 8 seed Crusaders earned a District 3 Class 1-A victory.

CSY improved to 11-10 and will travel to No. 1 seed Greenwood (18-4) at 7 p.m. Friday for a quarterfinal game. Greenwood had a bye on Tuesday.

No. 9 seed Mount Calvary finished at 10-11.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central York 82, Warwick 35: At York, the No. 7 seed Panthers dominated No. 10 seed Warwick in a District 3 Class 6-A first-round game.

The Panthers advanced to Friday's quarterfinals at No. 2 seed Chambersburg (19-5) at 7 p.m. The Trojans had a bye in the first round on Tuesday.

Central improved to 18-6.

The Panthers jumped out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the surprisingly easy victory over the Lancaster-Lebanon League team.

Alex Salter (20), Larry Hunt (13), Gabe Guidinger (13) and Evan Eisenhart (10) each reached double figures in points for Central. In all, 11 Central players scored.

"We just shot the ball unbelievably tonight," Central York coach Kevin Schieler said. "The guys brought it when they needed to."

Warwick's season ended at 17-8.