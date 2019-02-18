CLOSE Brothers Clovis Gallon Jr. and Cameron Gallon talk after York High's win over New Oxford in the York-Adams League tournament championship. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

There are now two York-Adams League boys' basketball teams rated among the top-10 5-A teams in Pennsylvania, according to state rankings compiled by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

York High has been a fixture in the 5-A state rankings all season long, owning the No. 1 spot at one point. After three losses in a 12-day period in mid-January, however, the Bearcats dropped down to No. 10 in 5-A. Since that stretch, York High has rebounded to win six straight, including a 54-50 victory over New Oxford in the York-Adams League title game on Friday night. That victory helped push the Bearcats (20-3) up a notch in this week's rankings from No. 8 to No. 7.

The team the Bearcats beat for the Y-A crown is now also ranked in the state top 10. New Oxford checked in at No. 10 in the latest 5-A rankings. That is the first time the Colonials (19-6) have been ranked this season.

The Bearcats and Colonials shared the Y-A Division I regular-season championship.

Several other Y-A boys' teams are listed among others to watch in the Daily Item poll: Central York (17-6) in 6-A, West York (18-5) in 5-A, Eastern York (19-4) in 4-A and Littlestown (22-2) in 4-A.

Don Rebel also released his latest state girls' basketball rankings, but no Y-A teams were listed.

Following are both of the state basketball rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BY MIKE BULLOCK/SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

(Records through games of Feb. 17. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 19-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 19-3 2

3. Abington (1) 23-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 23-1 4

5. Pine-Richland (7) 20-2 5

6. La Salle College (12) 21-2 6

7. Lower Merion (1) 21-2 7

8. Pennridge (1) 21-3 8

9. Chester (1) 17-4 9

10. Allderdice (8) 18-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Boys’ Latin (12) 21-4; Butler (7) 17-4; Canon-McMillan (7) 14-8; Cedar Crest (3) 18-6; Central Bucks South (1) 17-6; Central York (3) 17-6; Chambersburg (3) 19-5; Cheltenham (1) 16-7; Emmaus (11) 20-5; Harrisburg (3) 15-7; Hazleton (2) 16-7; Latrobe (7) 18-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 17-7; Methacton (1) 20-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 19-3; Nazareth (11) 17-7; Norristown (1) 18-5; Perkiomen Valley (1) 19-6; Peters Twp (7) 15-7; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 15-8; Reading (3) 18-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 19-3; Warwick (3) 17-7; Wilson (3) 20-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 21-1 1

2. Moon (7) 21-1 2

3. Abington Heights (2) 20-2 4

4. Mastery Charter North (12) 19-4 5

5. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-8 3

6. Pottsville (11) 21-3 6

7. York (3) 20-3 8

8. Penn Hills (7) 19-3 9

9. Lower Dauphin (3) 20-3 7

10. New Oxford (3) 19-6 OW

Checked in: No. 10 New Oxford.

Checked out: No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 15-7; Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-10; Bangor (11) 17-8; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-8; Blue Mountain (11) 19-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 16-5; Crestwood (2) 18-6; Elizabethtown (3) 15-10; Franklin Regional (7) 16-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 18-7; Johnstown (6) 18-2; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 20-3; Martin Luther King (12) 15-8; Meadville (10) 16-6; Milton Hershey (3) 16-6; Northern York (3) 20-3; Penncrest (1) 18-6; Penn Wood (1) 14-8; Shaler (7) 15-7; Southern Lehigh (11) 16-8; Sun Valley (1) 15-7; Unionville (1) 16-8; West Chester East (1) 18-5; West York (3) 18-5; Woodland Hills (7) 17-5.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 19-5 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 22-3 3

3. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-5 2

4. Berks Catholic (3) 20-5 4

5. Huntingdon (6) 22-0 5

6. Scranton Prep (2) 19-3 6

7. Hickory (10) 21-1 7

8. Bishop McDevitt (3) 19-3 9

9. New Castle (7) 18-4 10

10. Lower Moreland (1) 23-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Lower Moreland.

Checked out: No. 8 Danville.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 15-8; Ambridge (7) 14-8; Archbishop Carroll (12) 14-10; Central Martinsburg (6) 17-5; Danville (4) 20-3; Eastern York (3) 19-4; GAR Memorial (2) 15-8; General McLane (10) 17-4; Grove City (10) 14-8; Highlands (7) 15-7; Knoch (7) 17-5; Littlestown (3) 22-2; Montoursville (4) 17-7; Nanticoke (2) 19-6; Northern Lehigh (11) 15-8; Quaker Valley (7) 18-3; Shamokin (4) 14-8; Tamaqua (11) 15-7; Titusville (10) 16-4; Uniontown (7) 18-3; Valley View (2) 14-8; Wilson Area (11) 15-8.

CLASS 3-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 18-5 1

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 17-6 2

3. Loyalsock (4) 23-1 3

4. Trinity (3) 19-3 5

5. Wyoming Seminary (2) 22-2 6

6. Lincoln Park (7) 19-4 4

7. North Catholic (7) 19-4 7

8. Sharon (10) 18-4 8

9. Aliquippa (7) 15-7 10

10. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 18-6 9

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bellwood-Antis (6) 15-7; Camp Hill (3) 17-5; Central Columbia (4) 16-6; Erie First Christian (10) 16-7; Everett (5) 19-2; Fairview (10) 16-6; Holy Redeemer (2) 18-3; Kutztown (3) 16-7; Ligonier Valley (6) 20-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 18-4; Mid Valley (2) 18-4; Mount Carmel (4) 18-5; Neshannock (7) 18-5; North Penn-Mansfield (4) 18-6; Panther Valley (11) 15-7; Richland (6) 17-6; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 19-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 18-4; Sharpsville (10) 14-8; Washington (7) 14-8; Wellsboro (4) 21-3.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 17-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 18-7 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 20-2 3

4. Farrell (10) 18-3 4

5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 19-2 5

6. Serra Catholic (7) 18-3 6

7. Moravian Academy (11) 20-2 7

8. Coudersport (9) 21-1 8

9. Holy Cross (2) 17-5 9

10. Executive Education (11) 14-7 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cochranton (10) 18-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 19-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 19-6; Keystone (9) 16-6; Millville (4) 21-1; North Star (5) 19-3; Purchase Line (6) 14-8; Ridgway (9) 21-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 12-8; South Side Beaver (7) 17-6; Strawberry Mansion (12) 14-6; Union City (10) 18-5; Valley Forge (1) 16-10; West Branch (6) 16-6; West Middlesex (10) 17-6; Wilmington (10) 14-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 16-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 12-10 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 23-1 2

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 19-4 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 18-4 4

5. Shade (5) 18-4 5

6. Halifax (3) 19-3 6

7. Vincentian (7) 14-7 7

8. Cornell (7) 18-4 8

9. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 19-4 9

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 20-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Clarion-Limestone.

Checked out: No. 10 St. John Neumann.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 20-4; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 17-4; Cameron County (9) 16-6; Conestoga Christian (3) 18-4; Faith Christian (1) 14-10; Girard College (1) 13-6; Greensburg CC (7) 17-6; Greenwood (3) 14-7; Johnsonburg (9) 15-8; Juniata Valley (6) 15-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 16-4; Monessen (7) 14-8; Mount Calvary (3) 19-5; Nazareth Prep (7) 16-3; North Clarion (9) 19-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 15-5; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 15-9; St. John Neumann (4) 17-5; St. Joseph (7) 18-5; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 17-4; Union Area (7) 17-6.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BY DON REBEL/(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW

(Records through games of Feb. 17. Each team is listed with its record and previous ranking. NR-Not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Peters Township, 22-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 21-1, 2

3. Spring-Ford, 19-2, 3

4. Garnet Valley, 21-1, 4

5. Norwin, 20-1, 5

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1

2. Archbishop Carroll, 18-5, 2

3. Springfield-Delco, 20-2, 3

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy, 19-3, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 19-3, 5

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic, 21-0, 1

2. Bishop McDevitt, 19-2, 2

3. Erie Villa Maria Academy, 18-3, 2

4. Scranton Prep, 21-1, 5

5. North Catholic, 19-3, 3

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. St. Basil Academy, 22-0, 1

2. Neumann-Goretti, 17-7, 2

3. Dunmore, 22-0, 3

4. Camp Hill Trinity, 19-2, 4

5. Loyalsock Township, 20-2, 5

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bishop Canevin, 20-2, 1

2. Penns Manor, 19-1, 2

3. Bellwood-Antis, 18-3, 3

4. Mahoney Area, 20-1, 5

5. West Middlesex, 19-2, 4

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown, 21-1, 1

2. West Greene, 20-2, 2

3. Chester Charter-Arts, 18-2, 3

4. Greenwood, 18-4, 5

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 19-3, NR

Out: Lourdes Regional

