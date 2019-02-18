CLOSE Brothers Clovis Gallon Jr. and Cameron Gallon talk after York High's win over New Oxford in the York-Adams League tournament championship. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Story Highlights Boys: Elijah Sutton was the top scoring boys' player at 23.6 points per game.

Boys: Logan Collins and Clovis Gallon Jr. were the only two players who shot 80+ percent from the line.

Girls: Susquehannock's Jaden Walker led the girls with 15.9 points per game.

Girls: Spring Grove's Haley Wagman and Ella Kale made more 3-pointers combined (91) than 17 Y-A League teams.

Dover's Elijah Sutton, right, was first in the York-Adams League in scoring this season at 23.6 points per game.

Three months ago, the York-Adams League boys' and girls' basketball teams started practice.

Last week, the league season ended, with the York High boys and the Dallastown girls cutting down the nets.

The District 3 playoffs begin Monday, with 11 boys' teams and 14 girls' teams making the tournament in their respective classifications.

With the league season over, here are some statistics that reveal who some of the top players in the league are in both boys’ and girls’ basketball:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sutton the scoring champ: When Dover's top returning scorer, Keith Davis, was injured early in the season, senior Elijah Sutton more than picked up the slack and averaged 30-plus points per game for the Eagles for a two-week stretch.

He continued performing as a top scorer in the league for the rest of the season, even when Davis returned for the final 10 contests.

Sutton led the Y-A League this season in scoring with 23.6 points per game, narrowly ahead of Littlestown's Logan Collins, who averaged 23.1 a game. Sutton scored 543 points in 23 games.

Top scorers: Sutton and Collins weren't the only Y-A players to score more than 20 points per game this season.

York Tech's Terence Romey, Kennard-Dale's Carter Day and Dover's Keith Davis (10 games) all achieved the feat. Romey led the Spartans to their second straight league tournament berth — a first in program history.

Day, who was the league's leading scorer at times in December and January, led the Rams with 21.2 points per game, and Davis returned from his hand injury to score 20 points a contest.

Both Susquehannock's Jalen Franklin and York High's Clovis Gallon Jr. narrowly missed out on the list, scoring 19.8 and 19.2 points per game, respectively. Franklin is just a freshman.

York High's Clovis Gallon Jr, left, takes the ball to the hoop while Littlestown's Logan Collins defends in the York-Adams League tournament semifinals. Gallon Jr. finished seventh in scoring, second in free throw percentage and sixth in 3-pointers in the league, while Collins was second in scoring, first from the line and 20th in 3-pointers.

Sharp shooters: Almost every team has at least one player who can knock down 3-pointers. There were only three players in the league, however, to nail 60-plus 3s (approximately three per game) this season.

Gavin Parker, who led Biglerville to a District 3 playoff berth in Class 3-A, was first in the league with 75 triples. West York's Alex McClellan made 63 3-pointers, while Eastern York's Trevor Seitz knocked down 60.

Charity takers: Among players with more than two free throws per game, only two in the league made more than 80 percent of their free throws.

Littlestown's Logan Collins led the league with an 83.5 percent clip (111 for 133). Gallon Jr. was second, making 90 of 110 for an 81.8 percentage from the charity stripe.

Top players: There are only four players in the league who are in the top 10 in points per game, free throw percentage and 3-pointers made. By looking at the list, it does represent — in the eyes of many coaches — the top players in the league.

Gallon Jr., Sutton, McClellan and Delone Catholic's Evan Brady each rank in the top 10 in each of those three statistics. Gallon Jr. is seventh in points per game, second in free throw percentage and sixth in 3-pointers made. Sutton ranks first, fourth and 10th in the three stats, respectively, while McClellan is 10th, third and second. Brady is eighth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

The two big names missing are Collins, who doesn't shoot as many 3s (20th in the league) but is second in scoring and first from the line, and Davis, who didn't play enough games to be in the top 10 in 3-pointers.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Walker the scoring champ: Only one girls' basketball player in the Y-A League averaged more than 15 points per game.

Susquehannock's Jaden Walker, right, was the top girls' scorer in the York-Adams League at 15.9 points per game.

Susquehannock's Jaden Walker averaged 15.9 points a contest. She scored 303 points in 19 games.

Top scorers: Two other players scored more than 300 points. Gettysburg's Cheyenne Proctor led the league with 333 points in 24 games, which ranks second in the league at 14.1 points per game.

The other 300-point scorer in the league season was Haley Wagman from Spring Grove. She scored 308 points in 25 games — good for a 12.3 per game average, which ranks 15th in the league.

Rockets from 3: Spring Grove lost to Dallastown in the Y-A tournament championship last Thursday. The Rockets made 133 3-pointers, which is 12 more than any other team in the league.

Leading the Rockets from behind the 3-point arc are Wagman and Ella Kale. Wagman was second in the league with 58 3-pointers, and Kale followed with 33 for a total of 91. The 91 3-pointers between the two guards is more than 17 of the other 21 Y-A teams. Proctor led the league with 63 3-pointers.

Spring Grove's Haley Wagman, left, is second in the York-Adams League in 3-pointers with 58.

Free throw shooters: Wagman gets in on her third straight stat. She ranks third in the league in free throw percentage at 81.6 percent. The only two players ahead of her are from Central York.

Sarah Berman made 114 of 133 free throws for an 85.7 percent clip, while Emily Prowell made 58 of 70 for an 82.9 percentage.

Top players: Only three girls' players rank in the top 10 in points per game, free throw percentage and 3-pointers made.

Proctor leads the way with a top-five finish in all three stats — second in scoring, fourth from the line and first from behind the arc. Berman and Susquehannock's Jayla Galbreath also rank in the top 10 in each category. Berman ranks fifth, first and eighth, while Galbreath is sixth, seventh and third, respectively.

