Story Highlights Northeastern earned a 39-32 boys' basketball win over West York on Monday night.

The win came in the first round of the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs.

With the win, Northeastern has sewn up a state playoff berth.

West York's Jared Shearer, left, and Northeastern's Kaden Hamilton vie for a loose ball during a District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball first-round game at West York Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

The Northeastern boys' basketball team is headed back to the state playoffs.

The Bobcats secured a PIAA Class 5-A berth on Monday night with a 39-32 road triumph over West York in a District 3 first-round battle.

Nine District 3 teams in 5-A qualify for states, so all eight first-round winners secured state berths.

The game was tied 32-32 when Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck nailed a 3-pointer with less than two minutes left to give the Bobcats the lead for good. It was Brodbeck's only 3-pointer of the night. Northeastern finished the game on a 7-0 run.

Brodbeck led the Bobcats with 11 points. Zech Sanderson and Maurice Capo added nine points each, while Nate Wilson scored eight points.

Alex McClellan led West York with nine points, while Gabe Mummert and Jared Shearer each had seven points.

Northeastern's Maurice Capo looks for the basket with pressure from West York's Gabe Mummert during a District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball first-round game at West York Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

McClellan had 33 points earlier this season in West York's 61-53 win over Northeastern in the final of West York Holiday Classic.

"It's the playoffs. You win tonight and you secure a berth into another tournament," Northeastern head coach Jon Eyster said. "It was a great effort by both teams, but in the end, we were able to make a few more shots."

West York finished Monday's game going 4 for 31 from 3-point range.

"The ball just didn't go in tonight," West York head coach Garrett Bull said. "It was definitely our worst shooting performance all year."

Northeastern will now visit York High at 7 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal contest. West York, meanwhile, will play host to Gettysburg at the same time in a consolation contest. If West York can win three straight games it can still finish ninth in the district field and earn a state playoff berth.

West York and Gettysburg are Y-A D-II rivals. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors twice this season. Northeastern and York High are D-I rivals. The Bearcats swept the Bobcats during the regular season.

West York's Gabe Mummert is defended under the basket by Northeastern's Maurice Capo during a District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball first-round game at West York Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

York High 85, Gettysburg 50: At York, in another all-York-Adams League battle, the Bearcats completely dominated the Warriors.

No. 3 seed York improved to 21-3. No. 14 seed Gettysburg dropped to 12-11.

The Bearcats, who have clinched a state playoff berth, will play host to Northeastern in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gettysburg will visit West York in a consolation game at the same time.

Garden Spot 41, New Oxford 39: At New Oxford, the Colonials got upset in a District 3 5-A first-round contest.

No. 5 seed New Oxford drops to 19-7, while No. 12 seed Garden Spot moves to 16-9. Brayden Long led New Oxford with nine points.

The Colonials were coming off a loss in the York-Adams League title game vs. York High.

The Colonials' season, however, still isn't over. They will play in a consolation contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at home vs. No. 13 seed Dover.

If New Oxford can win three straight consolation games it can still earn the ninth-place 5-A state berth from District 3.

Northern York 67, Dover 52: At Dillsburg, the 13th-seeded Eagles fell to the fourth-seeded Polar Bears in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round game.

Dover led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Northern controlled play after that, building a 32-20 halftime lead and never looking back.

Dover fell to 13-10. Northern improved to 21-3 and will advance to the quarterfinals vs. Garden Spot.

The Eagles will visit New Oxford in a consolation contest on Thursday.

Kutztown 48, Biglerville 36: At Kutztown, the No. 6 seed Canners fell to No. 3 seed Kutztown in a District 3 Class 3-A first-round contest.

Biglerville got 13 points each from Gavin Parker and Drew Riley. The Canners' season ends at 13-10. Kutztown improves to 17-7 and moves to Thursday's 3-A semifinals.

GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Cedar Crest 43, Central York 37: At Lebanon, the Panthers led for most of the game but couldn't hold on in a District 3 Class 6-A first-round battle.

Central led 23-15 at halftime behind a 17-point outburst from Sarah Berman and 34-27 after three quarters, but got outscored 16-3 in the final eight minutes. Berman finished the game with 19 points, while Emily Prowell added 12.

No. 5 Cedar Crest improves to 18-6. No. 12 seed Central sees its season end at 9-14.

Governor Mifflin 37, Red Lion 29: At Shillington, Red Lion led after each of the first three quarters, but couldn't hold on in a District 3 6-A first-round battle.

The Mustangs ended on an 11-0 run.

No. 11 seed Red Lion finishes the season at 12-11. No. 6 seed Gov. Mifflin improves to 18-8.